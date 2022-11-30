On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill which will fund the review materials order for Test Prep Week Spring 2023.

On February 13, 15 and 17, 2023, "members of the 17th assembly will be tabling in the HUB-Robeson Center to hand out books (up to one per student) free of cost," according to the bill.

UPUA is aware of the high costs of higher education and the additional costs that come along with it.

“In pursuit of a means by which the University Park Undergraduate Association could help to alleviate portions of this financial strain, the organization’s Academic Affairs Committee introduced Test Prep Week in the 6th Assembly,” according to the bill.

Over the past 11 years, Test Prep Week has provided undergraduate students throughout the University with over $110,000 worth of preparation materials, according to the bill.

“In the future, the Academic Affairs Committee foresees tremendous potential for expanding the impacts of this initiative,” the bill said.

