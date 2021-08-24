Unmask Penn State announced it will hold a protest at noon on Aug. 31 at Old Main, according to a Tweet, to "peacefully protest" against Penn State's "draconian mask mandate."

This follows the "Zoom-In" protest hosted by the Coalition for a Just University on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The protest consisted of faculty members pledging to teach solely via Zoom for two days to "demand a COVID vaccine mandate," according to its Instagram page.

Faculty from the Coalition for a Just University at Penn State participated in a "Rally to Vaccinate Penn State" prior to the "Zoom-In" protest this month as well.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 3, President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate vaccinations, though the university "is not impartial to them," and an immediate indoor mask mandate soon followed.

Penn State previously said students and faculty who do not provide proof of vaccination with the university will be required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus will be tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases student coronavirus test results upon arrival to campus After requiring all students who did not provide proof of vaccination to take a coronavirus …