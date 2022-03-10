Penn State announced it will offer help to Ukrainian scholars, faculty and staff with President Joe Biden's policy of Temporary Protected Status.

On March 3, the Department of Homeland Security declared Ukraine under TPS for 18 months, which allows Ukrainian nationals to stay in the country without risk of deportation.

Any Ukrainian national in the U.S. who has proper documentation is eligible for TPS.

Additionally, Penn State's Global International Student and Scholar Advising office is working to assist Ukrainian students with the transition, according to a release.

Students who wish to contact an ISSA adviser can do so here.

To find out eligibility for TPS and how to apply for TPS, students can visit Student Legal Services.

Students can contact SLS via phone (814) 867-4388 or email PennStateSLS@psu.edu.

