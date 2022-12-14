Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president for University Police and Public Safety, announced his retirement from public service on Tuesday and will step down from his role on Dec. 31, according to a Penn State release.

In his time at Penn State, Noffsinger made numerous contributions to UPPS, such as the centralization of university police, integration of physical security into the department and the creation of a diversity, equity and inclusion department.

“I have been honored to lead in a department dedicated to serving and protecting the Penn State and surrounding communities with respect, professionalism and accountability,” Noffsinger said in the release. “I have full confidence that the exceptional leadership team within UPPS will continue this mission and the department will continue its work as an instrumental leader in innovative campus policing and public safety practices.”

On Jan. 1, 2023, UPPS Executive Deputy Chief of Operations Wesley Sheets will become interim chief of police and public safety until a permanent replacement is chosen, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Incoming snow storm leads Penn State to consider alternate exam schedule After the National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm watch Tuesday nigh…