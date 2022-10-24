The University Park Student Fee Board released a statement regarding the upcoming Uncensored America event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and speaker Alex Stein.

Uncensored America, a Penn State organization, will host an event on Monday night with McInnes and Stein.

The board said while it stands in "moral opposition" to McInnes, a Supreme Court precedent states that the board must allocate funds in a "viewpoint neutral" position, meaning "any and all allocating decisions must not be based on any religious, political, or personal views."

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to the New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack.

On Tuesday, the Student Fee Board said it plans to release a letter, "Moving Forward: Where the Lines are Drawn and How to Cross Them."

The letter details why Gavin McInnes and others with similar ideals are allowed to speak on campus. The letter will explain what is expected form the board and will explain what can be done from the side of the student body in response.

