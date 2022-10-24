Penn State University Police and Public Safety sent out an announcement Monday night warning people to disperse from the Thomas Building.
They warned those who don't leave are subject to arrest.
The alert came after protesters and counter protesters gathered outside of the Thomas Building in response to the Uncensored America event hosting Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein.
