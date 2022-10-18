While Centre County has seen lower rates of the coronavirus, some Penn State students are still taking action to get tested — sometimes resulting in on-campus isolation or even a newfound love of macaroni and cheese.

In 2022, if a student tested positive for the coronavirus, the university asked them to isolate for 10 days. If they lived on campus, they would be moved to an isolation dorm in Eastview Terrace.

This year, things are a little different, according to Carmelita Whitfield, associate director of community health for Penn State.

“How our isolation now works is that the student can test and leave isolation if they have a negative test result on day six,” Whitfield said. “They can test out and leave the same day.”

If students don't test negative on day six, Whitfield said they can continue to test and are released once they show a negative test or on day 10.

Another change has been the amount of space the school has to isolate students, Whitfield said. Brill and Young halls in Eastview Terrace are still used; however, there was some overflow.

“Our isolation space is extremely limited,” Whitfield said. “Because we had a high volume earlier in the semester, we had to open The Nittany Lion Inn.”

Sophie Lin was one of those students who was placed in The Nittany Lion Inn, testing positive in September.

After Lin (freshman-digital arts and media design) tested positive, she said she called University Health Services. When UHS contacted Lin, it said her options were to go to “quarantine housing” or go home.

Living out of state, Lin chose to stay on campus for her isolation and was placed in a double bedroom at the inn for 10 days.

Overall, Lin said her experience was positive.

“They provide three meals a day. You had your own private space with a bathroom, so it was really nice,” Lin said. “There's no extra charge for housing. It was only $12 for your meal and service a day that they would bring to you.”

However, isolating so early on in the school year wasn’t easy for Lin.

“As a freshman, you make friends, then you go out and hang out. I'm just kind of behind on that,” Lin said. “That was the only downside about it.”

One piece of advice Lin gives for anyone going into on-campus isolation is to bring medicine.

“You can call the nursing advice line, and they will tell you what kind of medicine you need depending on your symptoms, but you will need to order online and deliver to the quarantine housing,” Lin said.

Lawrence Rubiato tested positive in August. Rubiato (freshman-computer science) was able to stay in the Eastview Terrace isolation dorms before The Nittany Lion Inn had to be opened.

“It was small, but I didn't really care. The fact that I had a bathroom attached to my dorm made me happy enough,” Rubiato said.

Rubiato said they even grew to like Kraft macaroni and cheese.

“I didn’t like mac and cheese, but then they kept giving me Kraft mac and cheese. I was like, ‘OK, I'll try it,’” Rubiato said. “I knew that the smell was going to be too strong, so I put in less cheese. I tried it and was like, ‘This is the best thing I've ever eaten in my life.’”

Beyond macaroni and cheese, Rubiato said the food UHS provided were items typically seen in residence hall markets.

One of the biggest changes from last year is the amount of activities going on around campus. Rubiato said it was difficult to miss campus events this year.

“I went to the Involvement Fair the week before I tested positive and wrote down like 70 different clubs I wanted to join,” Rubiato said. “I joined all the GroupMes, but I felt so discouraged because I couldn't go to the first meetings that were happening that week.”

According to Whitfield, when students upload positive tests, it goes through a set of procedures — one of those being contact tracing, similar to last year.

“You will still be notified through contact tracing that, ‘Hey, you have been identified.’ We're asking that you, for the next five days, check for signs and symptoms,” Whitfield said.

This is a shift from last year when those identified through contact tracing had to quarantine. Interactions between those who have tested positive and those who haven’t can still be strained.

Rubiato said there was an awkward amount of time before they were moved into an isolation dorm.

“I sent the positive test up to UHS, but I didn't get a formal email until the next day. So I called them and said, ‘Hey, do I need to leave my dorm?’ [UHS] said, ‘Maybe if you can’t self-isolate,’” Rubiato said. “I kept trying to explain I had a roommate. My roommate sat outside in the hallway on the first night I tested positive.”

Rubiato said their roommate never got an email about contact tracing and what protocols they should follow.

With so little space on campus, Whitfield said it’s highly recommended that students go home after testing positive, which is what Ali Whitman and Madelyn Hendricks did.

Whitman (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she isolated at home for a week, which was hard mentally.

“I was in my basement, so it was pretty tough there, and then hearing my family and dogs upstairs was sad,” Whitman said.

Hendricks (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she had a similar experience. She decided that the 45-minute drive home was better than isolating on campus.

“It was kind of sucky because I was just in my room most of the time. Both my parents are teachers, so I was there not doing much,” Hendricks said. “I was able to just wear a mask and be around the house — it was fine.”

Hendricks' roommate, Taree Dawson, also went home after she began to feel symptoms.

Dawson (freshman-criminology) stressed the importance of still being responsible when it comes to feeling symptoms and testing even in times of lower transmission.

“Make it a conversation,” Dawson said. “I don't think that you should just be free will, outside doing your thing and nobody knows that you've even been exposed to somebody who has COVID. I feel like that's the precaution that you should take, just letting people know because you can still give it off to other people.”

Shayla Avers tested positive in September and was able to isolate in her bedroom at her apartment downtown with some help from her mother.

“My mom was here too, so she did all my cooking and stuff,” Avers (junior-anthropology) said.

When students submit positive tests to UHS, like last year, Student Support Services notifies faculty that they’ll miss classes while they isolate, Whitfield said.

“My professors were really cool about it. They were good about getting me my work and any of the lectures I missed,” Avers said.

Lin echoed a similar experience.

“During my quarantine, I had my first big exam, and my professor moved it behind a few days for me. In my other course, there was also a big assignment, and he moved it for me too,” Lin said.

While professors are still notified by the university, Whitfield said this might change.

“We are currently still doing faculty notifications, but that may look very [different] moving forward in the future. It may possibly be different in the spring moving into next year, as we learn to live with COVID,” Whitfield said.

UHS is now offering both first and second coronavirus vaccinations and the most recent booster at the Health Center.

Students can make appointments to get their first and second vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and boosters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

“COVID isn't over, so we're asking everyone to take responsibility for their own care, as well as the care of their peers. So mask up, even though we don't have a mask mandate,” Whitfield said. “We just really strongly encourage getting your vaccinations and boosters.”

