Penn State University Health Services is now administering the new Moderna bivalent coronavirus booster, according to a press release.

Penn State students can make an appointment through myUHS.

Appointments are available in the Student Health Center in University Park campus on Thursdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the release said.

According to the release, the booster is available to anyone who is at least 18 years old and have had at least two months since their last coronavirus vaccine.

It's recommended for students that have recently had coronavirus to wait three months before getting a booster, the release said.

The new Moderna booster protects against the original coronavirus, in addition to the omicron variant, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For students who are not yet vaccinated, they can get their first and second dose of the vaccine from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Student Health Center, the release said.

Before making the appointment, students must have their health insurance card uploaded to their myUHS account. Students should also bring their Penn State ID to their appointment.

Rebecca Simcik, the UHS medical director, said the booster offers protection against "more severe illness."

“COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, but we can all live with it more safely if we stay up to date on vaccines, including boosters," Simcik said.

