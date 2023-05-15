 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University Drive, Hastings Road closed due to vehicle crash

Penn State police car

A Penn State police car on Eisenhower Road in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

The State College Police Department responded to a vehicle collision involving a moped at the intersection of University Drive and Hastings Road Monday evening.

A University Park alert was issued at 7:30 p.m. informing the public that the roads were closed and requesting the public to avoid the area.

Sgt. John Tlumac of the State College Police Department said an individual was "flown to Danville for head injuries."

The individual was alive when taken from the scene, according to Tlumac.

This is a developing story. The Daily Collegian will update it as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags