University Drive, Hastings Road closed due to vehicle crash

The State College Police Department responded to a vehicle collision involving a moped at the intersection of University Drive and Hastings Road Monday evening.

A University Park alert was issued at 7:30 p.m. informing the public that the roads were closed and requesting the public to avoid the area.

Sgt. John Tlumac of the State College Police Department said an individual was "flown to Danville for head injuries."

The individual was alive when taken from the scene, according to Tlumac.

This is a developing story. The Daily Collegian will update it as more information becomes available.

