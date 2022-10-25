Uncensored America issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the "Stand Back & Stand By" event that was scheduled to host Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein in the Thomas Building on Monday.

The release said the organization is "disappointed" that the university canceled the event "due to violent protests." Uncensored America said at any event hosted, it has "always encouraged everyone to be peaceful."

According to a Penn State release, the event was canceled due to "escalating violence" at 7 p.m.

The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity organized a protest beginning at 6 p.m. in opposition of Uncensored America's event.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to The New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack. It has been recognized as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand.

"We wanted people from all different political viewpoints to have a fun, entertaining and peaceful evening," the release said.

Uncensored America said the attendees were unable to enter the Thomas Building because they were "intimidated by violent protests."

