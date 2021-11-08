Turning Point USA at Penn State announced it will hold an “Anti-Mandate Freedom Rally” at Old Main Lawn on Friday to demonstrate support for “free choice and medical liberty,” according to a release.

The event is in response to Penn State’s mandate requiring all university faculty and employees to submit proof of their completed coronavirus vaccination by Dec. 8, the release said.

The rally will begin at 12 p.m. and is expected to continue for an hour and a half.

Approved student and university employee speakers will discuss their opposition to the mandate and their support for freedom of choice.

Rally attendees are encouraged to wear Penn State apparel to the event and bring signs “voicing opposition to the mandate,” according to the release.

The release said they discourage attendees from wearing political or partisan clothing to the event.

“Medical freedom is not a right vs left issue as unvaccinated employees from all political backgrounds are being affected by this, and the messaging of this event is going to be singularly focused on the mandate that has been recently put in place,” Kevin J. McKenna II, the president of TPUSA said in the release.

TPUSA will be requesting a university police presence for security to keep attendees safe, the release said.

