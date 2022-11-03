The Penn State Student Black Caucus, Latino Caucus and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus released a statement regarding President Neeli Bendapudi's cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice.

The Tri-Caucus said this cancellation “has again made marginalized students feel betrayed and neglected by the university,” according to an Instagram post.

SpotlightPA reported that Bendapudi said budget concerns were part of the funding issues.

Penn State faculty released a letter, disagreeing with Bendapudi's decision to cancel the center. The Committee of Concerned Penn State Faculty held a rally Old Main lawn in protest of the cancellation of the center and the Uncensored America event.

“In light of recent events and a pattern of neglect from the administration, we, as students of color, feel that an investment in an institution promoting unity and togetherness is quite necessary on this campus,” the statement said.

The Tri-Caucus “strongly urges the administration to reconsider their decision as the implementation of the Center for Racial Justice would assist university faculty in reporting biases.”

