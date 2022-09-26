From Tuesday to Friday, travel restrictions will be enforced on East McCormick Avenue and on West Irvin Avenue, according to a release from the State College Borough.

Allegheny Contracting will be installing new gas services between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the release said.

One travel lane will be closed from Walnut Street to South Allen Street, in addition to South Garner Street and South Pugh Street.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be careful when in the area. For any questions concerning the construction, Allegheny Contracting can be reached at (814) 512-5818.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 Centre County Pardon Project to drop minor marijuana charges throughout September Individuals with a criminal record don’t have the same opportunities as someone without crim…