Transportation Services and Intercollegiate Athletics announced parking changes for the Penn State men's hockey game and the wrestling BJC Dual scheduled for Jan. 20 due to expected heavy traffic.

With the expectation that general event parking near both events will reach capacity, day-of-event cash sales will not be available for the Stadium West and Jordan East lots, the release said. Instead, fans are required to have a valid Penn State parking permit or a ParkMobile prepayment.

Access to Stadium West and Jordan East is only guaranteed with a ParkMobile prepayment because the reserved sections for parking permits will be limited, the release said. However, Porter North parking will be reserved for fans with parking permits.

ParkMobile prepayments for both events will be available for $5.50 through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19. After that, they will be available for $10 until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Fans must present their ParkMobile barcode for access to the lots, according to the release.

While fans who have the ParkMobile season package for men’s hockey don't need to purchase parking for the event separately, the season package for wrestling does not include BJC Dual parking.

Transportation Services and Intercollegiate Athletics recommend arriving early for both events, and said that additional locations may be made available for ParkMobile prepayment if prepaid parking sells out.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State names new dean for Graduate School, vice provost of graduate education Levon Esters will serve as the new dean of the Graduate School and vice provost for graduate…