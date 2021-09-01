During the Labor Day holiday, there will be no CATA, campus shuttle or fleet vehicle pick up services available.

In addition, the Transportation Services Office and Fleet Operations will be closed on Sept. 6.

Faculty, staff and student permit holders are still able to park in lots available to them during evening and weekend hours. Visitor parking is available at a $1 per hour at the East, HUB, Nittany and West parking decks.

Overnight restrictions between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for the commuter lots along with all reserved parking spaces will remain in effect, according to a news release.

For questions, contact Transportation Services at parking@psu.edu or 814-865-1436.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE