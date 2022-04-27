When Metzli Lombera moved to State College from New York City, she said she left behind more than just the place she had grown up and lived most of her life — she also left behind her trans “sisters.”

Lombera (graduate-child clinical psychology) came out as trans about a year ago after she began studying at Penn State.

Since then, Lombera said she hasn’t made a single trans friend or found a community she completely identifies with at Penn State.

Coming from New York City, Lombera said State College is a “stark difference” in culture and diversity from her hometown.

In the city, Lombera said it’s “easy” to find accepting communities of people who share similar experiences — her “family” of trans sisters accepted her, educated her and shared “everything” with her even before she came out as trans herself, but she hasn’t found the same opportunities in State College.

“It’s such a secluded experience for me out here,” Lombera said. “I don’t have anyone to compare my experience with.”

Lombera said she attributes this “secluded experience” and her difficulties in finding a community at Penn State to her status as a graduate student pursuing her Ph.D.

While Lombera said she met and found several other students identifying as trans women and going through similar experiences through Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, she said her age disconnects her from her undergraduate peers.

So Lombera said she turned to her peers in academia and higher education to begin looking for LGBTQ friends and peers.

What Lombera encountered, however, was a plethora of cisgender, heterosexual individuals whom she said didn’t relate to at all.

“[Trans women] don’t make up a large percentage of the population to begin with,” Lombera said. “It’s so hard finding others who have a similar identity to you in programs — especially in academia.”

Lombera said she wasn’t able to find much support from faculty members and professors, either, and since coming out, Lombera said faculty members and professors have misgendered her and deadnamed her.

Deadnaming refers to the use of an individual’s given name, one trans people often shed and change to connect more with their gender identity.

Sonya Wilmoth, director of the CSGD, said recent university policies the CSGD has advocated for are part of a larger push to “eliminate” the deadnaming and “outing” of students to instead promote “respect” and “understanding” for trans students.

One such policy, AD 84 Preferred Name and Gender Identity Policy, allows Penn State students and faculty to change their name, gender identity and pronouns in university-wide systems like LionPATH and Canvas.

Previously, AD 84 just applied to preferred names, but Wilmoth said gender identities were included in the policy after input from the CSGD.

The updated AD 84 is “one of the bigger pieces that’s been in the works” to allow trans and nonbinary students “to really identify themselves on campus and in the way that they want to be identified,” Wilmoth said.

Even so, Wilmoth said trans and nonbinary students still “run into issues” on campus because there are “a lot” of students and faculty who “don’t understand trans identities.”

To combat this, Wilmoth said the CSGD hosts programming “in support of all identities” to educate individuals about the diversity of identities present at Penn State. This educational programming is “one of the tenets” of the CSGD’s mission, Wilmoth said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Wilmoth said the CSGD has taught more than 4,500 students, faculty and staff members.

But Wilmoth said this number isn’t high enough.

Education, Wilmoth said, should be the “first and foremost” priority of the university to ensure safety and acceptance on campus. She said she encourages anyone who hasn’t explored the programming the CSGD offers to “jump into” its resources.

For learning about the university’s trans population, Wilmoth said the CSGD’s website section on trans and nonbinary students is a great place to start.

The site also details the processes for name changes and getting new ID cards, CSGD’s resources for students to begin the process of legally changing their names and the locations of gender-neutral restrooms and locker rooms — including a link to a map showing where such facilities can be found on campus.

Within Penn State Office of Physical Plant’s design and construction standards, “single user toilet rooms” must be constructed within new buildings and renovations, meaning all buildings must have such facilities on the main floor, on all other floors except where one exists on the floor above and below, and where required by code.

Additionally, the website lists resources offered by Penn State University Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services for trans and nonbinary students.

UHS has a Gender Diverse Care Team that includes “medical providers, mental health providers and case managers dedicated to supporting transgender and gender diverse students contemplating or pursuing gender-affirming therapies,” according to its website.

Seeking treatment within the GCDT is free and begins with a consultation, which results in the assignment of care professionals, including a medical provider, a case manager and individuals from CAPS — all of whom are necessary to begin hormone treatments.

Lombera said she went through UHS and the GDCT when she came out.

While she said her experience has been “welcoming,” and the GDCT is a “safe space,” she said she’s faced issues on occasion accessing care and hormone prescription refills.

When Lombera went to the UHS pharmacy to pick up a refill of her estrogen, she said she was told UHS had run out of estrogen — something she said was unacceptable and never should have occurred.

Without her estrogen for a few days, Lombera said she suffered multiple negative health consequences, both physically and mentally.

However, Lombera said she understands how busy UHS personnel must be and said they still provide the care she needs on most occasions. She said working with UHS has been a good experience overall.

Wilmoth said the website’s resources are useful for both members of the LGBTQ community and the general public, as they detail several aspects of the trans and nonbinary experience at Penn State.

“This is a population that we need to support, respect, affirm and really provide resources and support for throughout their time here at Penn State,” Wilmoth said.

Despite the struggles Lombera said she faced, Quinn, a student who wished to remain anonymous, said her experiences as a trans woman at Penn State have generally been “good.”

Quinn said she’s never been misgendered by faculty or staff and has found a home in the CSGD.

The CSGD helped Quinn change her name in Penn State’s system when she came out and also helped her begin the process of changing her name legally, she said. It also provided her with friends and an open and accepting community.

Being surrounded by her queer friends and having the support of the CSGD’s resources helped make Quinn’s transition easier, she said.

Outside of the CSGD, however, Quinn said there are still changes and improvements Penn State could make to better support its queer and specifically trans students.

She addressed what she believes to be a “lack” of gender-neutral bathrooms in some areas of campus despite OPP’s policy.

“Gender-neutral bathrooms would be really nice to have in more buildings than they are in right right now,” Quinn said. “If you’re not [in a space that has one], and you don’t feel comfortable using certain bathrooms, it’s like, ‘OK, well now I gotta hike across campus to go to the [HUB-Robeson Center] or whatever.’”

Wilmoth said gender-neutral restrooms are there for “safety reasons,” and she and the CSGD will continue to work with OPP to ensure access to them across campus.

Sophie Kandler, who works as a graduate assistant within the CSGD, has been a part of the Penn State community since the late ‘80s and said she’s seen the evolution of trans rights and experiences at Penn State over the decades.

She said the improvements Penn State has made since she obtained her undergraduate degree in secondary education and English in 1989 have been significant.

“When I was here in undergrad, I wasn’t out because nobody was,” Kandler (graduate-lifelong learning and adult education) said. “To be out at Penn State was — I wouldn’t say it was a death sentence, but you were going to get beaten. To be out as trans, I can’t imagine.”

Kandler obtained her master’s in instructional design in 2007, yet she said she still didn’t come out.

In the past, Kandler said, trans individuals at Penn State experienced “absolute, sheer prejudice” — especially because of their intersectional identities.

Painting a picture of intersectionality as a street intersection — much like Kimberlé Crenshaw did in 1989 when she coined the term — Kandler said the analogy is more like a “train track” for trans individuals.

“You [were] going to get hit,” Kandler said.

Violence was a large aspect of discrimination for trans and LGBTQ individuals at Penn State, Kandler said, when she was earning her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

But after Kandler came out in 2014 and decided to return to Penn State once again for her Ph.D., she said the experience hasn’t been “as bad.”

“Now, being out as trans isn’t a big deal,” Kandler said. “Penn State has done a lot for transgender people.”

The CSGD is one of the initiatives Kandler said Penn State made a reality.

Kandler said the CSGD is a “safe place” for many students every day, including Kandler herself.

“[The CSGD] is where [students] can meet people who they don’t have to explain themselves to,” Kandler said.

Kandler said the CSGD was able to help her with her name change, both through AD 84 and legally.

Through her work with the CSGD, Kandler said she’s also been able to tell her story and use her experiences to educate others on trans identities.

“The best way for a transgender person to fight prejudice is to make their story known,” Kandler said.

Kandler, like Wilmoth, said she encourages people to attend CSGD programming and educate themselves using the CSGD’s resources.

But even with all of the improvements Penn State has made in her time here, Kandler said the improvements shouldn’t be an excuse to stop trying to improve LGBTQ experiences on campus.

“Penn State has made a lot of strides, [but] it can still do more.”

