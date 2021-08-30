Bryce Jordan Center

American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra just announced it will be coming to the Bryce Jordan Center to perform its Winter Tour.

The band is coming to the BJC on Friday, November 19th and tickets go on sale Friday, September 17th.

Tickets can be purchased here:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005B0CD4F4609C

