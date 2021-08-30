American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra just announced it will be coming to the Bryce Jordan Center to perform its Winter Tour.

The band is coming to the BJC on Friday, November 19th and tickets go on sale Friday, September 17th.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @trans_siberian 's highly-anticipated Winter Tour is coming to the #jordancenter Friday, November 19th! Tickets on sale Friday, September 17th at 10AM.➡ https://t.co/5JrddYHOaW pic.twitter.com/RfZUMaMjEp — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) August 30, 2021

Tickets can be purchased here:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005B0CD4F4609C

