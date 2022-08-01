Penn State, and college overall, can be a big transition time for young adults, according to many students, some of whom said the experience was “eye-opening,” “stressful” and “nerve-wracking.”

Many rising sophomores who just finished their freshman year have some wisdom to share — including Max Gallant, who said everyone has different expectations of what their first year is going to look like, but it’s important to temper them.

“Set your expectations low. It's never going to be what you expect,” Gallant (sophomore-mechanical engineering ) said. “You will have an amazing time. It's going to be great fun.”

Gallant also said that while incoming freshmen might have a lot of friends and have things to do every day, it does not always start out that way, saying new students shouldn’t expect to walk into “a movie.”

As for the academics, Gallant said his first year was not without challenges, and there were “certainly a lot of difficulties.”

“Adjusting, and simply, just learning what college learning is like can be tough,” Gallant said. “But, it was so rewarding when my finals were done and over with. I just felt like I could breathe.”

For Amanda Ardinger, college didn’t start exactly as expected, she said.

“My first-year experience started off kind of bad,” Ardinger (sophomore-political science) said. “Once I joined clubs and stuff that I was interested in, I found that there's a lot of people who want to talk to you, and you make a lot of friends, and then it [gets] better.”

Aaron Bass said he had a similar experience starting his freshman year off on the wrong foot.

“The first week of school, I thought I wouldn’t make it,” Bass (sophomore-biotechnology) said via email. “But now, I am a sophomore living with all my friends and excited to go back.”

Bass said his best advice would be to “remain calm and don’t panic.”

“Something that is hard to realize at first is that everyone is in the same situation as you coming from high school and needing to find all new friends and all new activities,” he said. “Because of this, everyone is looking for friends, you just need to talk to them.”

Marissa Palumbo said new students just have to take a chance and reach out during their time at Penn State, whether that be with a friend, teacher or whomever.

“At convocation, I just randomly went up to someone, and now they’re one of my best friends,” Palumbo (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “Don’t be afraid to take a chance, and you never know, you may end up like me and find your best friend.”

For others, like Marissa McPeak-Kennedy, a simple strategy was just to keep her dorm room door open.

“All of the friends I made on my own came from keeping my door open for the first week of classes,” McPeak-Kennedy (sophomore-agricultural and extension education) said. “It might seem like it will be awkward, but trust me, it’s not.”

For some, college is the first time living with a roommate, and McPeak-Kennedy said to place value on communication.

“It will likely be a huge adjustment, and college is stressful as is, so try to be patient with your roommate(s) while also communicating any problems you might be having,” McPeak-Kennedy said via email. “Communication is really key.”

Maegen Manning said the best advice she could give is to, above all else, “remember why you’re there.”

“As long as you just stay smart and safe,” Manning (sophomore-film production) said. “You can learn to manage your time — where you can have the best time of your life but also accomplish what you're there at school for. ”

Manning said freshman year had its “ups and downs,” but the adjustment taught her a lot.

“You learn a lot about the world around you and yourself,” Manning said, “because it's probably the biggest change that I’ve ever gone through.”

