The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform announced their partnership with California Polytechnic State University's WITH US Center for Bystander Intervention and the University of Virginia’s Gordie Center, according to a release.

The goal of the partnership is to determine the best practices for substance misuse prevention and hazing prevention within fraternities and sororities, the release said.

According to the release, the centers have been working together to conduct a study on understanding which policies can create safer organizations.

The results of the study will produce data for a "larger, definitive study on curbing dangerous and deadly hazing," the release said.

According to the release, the study will focus on preventing hazardous drinking and hazing with the goal to improve student, chapter and campus culture.

Collaborating with other universities presents the opportunity to "utilize the expertise and experience of each participating university," according to the release.

The goal of the study is to reveal which initiatives will be able to most effectively reduce dangerous hazing and drinking practices, the release said.

According to the release, there have not been any large studies conducted that have examined reduction methods for hazing and dangerous drinking in sororities and fraternities and how to implement programs to create “positive change.”

This study has the opportunity to "enable further research" to be conducted on how to make "institution-wide change," the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE