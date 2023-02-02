From watching Alix Earle’s “get ready with me” videos to Finn Wolfhard snapping, many college students across the nation spend their days scrolling through the popular social media app, TikTok.

However, since Jan. 12, nearly half of the states in the U.S. have announced bans of TikTok on government devices, according to the Associated Press.

At the end of 2022, the Pennsylvania Treasury joined other states by restricting the use of TikTok on government-owned devices.

Other public universities, like the University of Wisconsin and University of Georgia, followed suit and banned it on school-owned devices.

Although a ban hasn’t officially been considered for Penn State, many students are still opposed to the thought of such an “attack” on their “liberties as students,” as Haley Parker put it.

Some students emphasized the need for individuals to decide when and how much to use TikTok rather than allow the school to intervene.

Over 20 public universities have blocked the app on school Wi-Fi, and the University of Wisconsin said it was considering increased restrictions on TikTok as the school investigates the threat of serious cybersecurity risks, the AP said.

According to the AP, many universities have used TikTok in the past as a promotional tool for attracting potential new students.

“TikTok can be really helpful for explaining a concept you don’t understand in a particular class,” Parker (freshman-biobehavioral health) said.

Parker added that TikTok is “not just for social purposes” because some people use it for school, too.

She said she believes a TikTok ban would cause an “uproar” among students on campus. Parker said the university shouldn’t intervene because students should be the ones deciding how and when to use the app.

“I would be in the uproar group because I actually use TikTok a lot, and I think it should be up to the individual to decide how they manage their time,” Parker said.

Kristella Putz said she usually uses TikTok to watch videos ranging from 30 seconds to three minutes. A TikTok ban wouldn’t personally affect her, Putz said, because she lives off campus.

“Other students would definitely be upset because a lot of them use TikTok in between classes,” Putz (senior-electrical engineering) said.

In fact, Auden Gu said he would be “displeased” by a TikTok ban, but he knows people would find workarounds.

“I was just on it two minutes ago,” Gu (sophomore-premedicine) said.

Gu suggested students would find “entertainment” from Instagram Reels — a possible alternative to the clips found on TikTok.

Sriya Sadhu said she’s heard of a ban on TikTok being instituted at the University of Texas due to what she referred to as a “threat to national security.”

Sadhu (sophomore-premedicine) said she thought a TikTok ban at Penn State would cause a lot of issues for both students and faculty who already rely on the social media app.

In light of these “issues,” Sadhu said she thinks a potential ban would “give us all more time to be productive.”

Olivia Blumetti said the app “is almost like a relaxing activity,” so she’s not a fan of the possibility.

Blumetti (sophomore-education) believes there would “definitely” be a lot of “backlash” if a ban at Penn State was set because TikTok is “so relevant in our society today.”

On the topic of a ban, Nick Parkhurst said he thinks there’s a “small” chance that something like that could happen.

“Students would probably be pretty negative because [the university] is policing our free time,” Parkhurst (sophomore-computer engineering) said.

Although he doesn’t personally use the app, Joe Diamond said “most of [his] friends use TikTok, and [he’s] heard general things about how universities are starting to ban it.”

“Using TikTok is an expression of speech, and it’s not really fair for them to take it away,” Diamond (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

Diamond said he wouldn’t be surprised if Penn State followed the lead of other schools around the country.

“I’m not necessarily sure if they would, but if they did, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

