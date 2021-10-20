THON Sign HUB

Penn State THON will hold a community roundtable to discuss the culture of THON from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in 104 Thomas Building, according to a release.

Community members will be able to provide honest feedback, which THON will use to improve its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, according to the release.

"We recognize the adverse impact that THON can have on both individuals and the larger community, and we are committed to hearing these perspectives," the release said.

