Returning to the stage for the first time in two years, this year’s rendition of the THON Pep Rally was worth the wait.

Penn State’s sports team’s impressed. However, some acts were clearly superior in both their craftsmanship and execution.

Starting off with my biggest loser of the night — Men’s gymnastics.

The four-time reigning champions (Pep Rally did not name a winner in 2021) were nowhere to be found and thus did not defend their pep rally crown despite not competing any time recently and not having a meet for the next few days.

Despite the good overall level of the performances, there were a few acts that didn't exactly impress me and came in at the bottom of my rankings: women’s volleyball, men’s fencing and football.

12 | Women’s volleyball

Women’s volleyball did an okay dance routine, but it lacked the synchronization that some other teams had and did not have the most creative dance moves.

I'll chalk that one up to the large number of changes the program has gone through recently, but I’ll expect better next year.

11 | Men’s fencing

Men’s fencing was unquestionably the best dressed team but didn’t back up its attire with an above-average routine.

The act lacked some of the energy of other teams and utilized some cliché foam swords.

However, I will cut them some slack for having the smallest team to perform.

10 | Football

Football had a few good moves, but looked a little clumsy out there on the stage and were not in unison at all.

The football team has never really been known for stellar pep rally performances and reinforced that fact this year.

9 | Women’s tennis

This was one of several decent group dance acts, but for me it came in toward the bottom because it didn't really have anything that set it apart from the other acts.

The whole team came out in Tune Squad jerseys, but it ended up looking like they copied women’s soccer, who had the same idea but performed earlier in the pep rally.

8 | Women’s hockey

I gave women’s hockey a few bonus points here because it played a game earlier today and won, but the act wasn’t exactly anything to write home about.

It was a decent routine overall and was certainly above some others, but at the end of their act, one player tried to hit a stuffed animal into the crowd, and it only went a row or two in, so I’m going to have to take a few points off for execution.

7 | Women’s golf

While it was one of the shortest acts of the night, women’s golf came out with a High School Musical themed act that brought out a nostalgic factor for many (except myself since I have never seen it).

Despite its brevity, I at least liked the idea to give the routine a theme and the execution was not bad.

6 | Women’s fencing

Women’s fencing came out with a team that saw one athlete attempt to play the role of “Mr. Worldwide,” as the team went with a Pitbull-themed act featuring Pitbull and backup dancers.

After getting off to a great start, the routine was unfortunately disrupted for a second because the music cut out and didn’t quite have the same flow afterwards.

5 | Field hockey

I’m not exactly sure if there was anything that specifically set the field hockey team’s act apart from any others, it was just simply better in my mind and had a good vibe going throughout the Bryce Jordan Center.

I liked the music choices the team made, there was pretty great synchronization throughout the dances and the construction of the routine was well done overall.

4 | Women’s soccer

This was the first real divergence I had with the official judges of the pep rally.

The women’s soccer team placed second in the official rankings, but I didn’t really see them as a top two act.

The team had the largest contingent out on the stage and did a pretty good job of keeping everyone in sync, but it didn’t really do anything too special.

Overall, it was an above-average dance routine that was bolstered by a large number of performers. However, I did like the Tune Squad jerseys.

3 | Men’s golf

I’m not going to lie, I had pretty low expectations for this act, but I was pleasantly surprised.

Also surprising me was the team's outfit choice.

I most definitely did not expect a bunch of golfers to come out in cutoffs and headbands, but they managed to pull off the look and backed it up with some dancing that was better than the majority of the other teams.

2 | Women’s lacrosse

While the women’s lacrosse team didn’t get a bunch of love from the judges, I’m confident in saying they put down a top-two performance to bring home the silver medal in my mind.

The team attempted to do its best Lionettes impression and just about pulled it off.

While there were a few synchronization errors and not a ton of height on the kick line, I was still quite impressed with an act that they probably had only limited time to work on.

Throw them out there at the next football game, and I wouldn’t complain too much.

For both me and the official judges, there was one act that was clearly above the rest in terms of creativity and execution.

1 | Men’s soccer

Coming off a Big Ten Championship, the men’s soccer team picked up yet another crown with a routine that brought the crowd back to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, albeit in a bit more of a kid-friendly fashion.

Starting off as a basic dance routine, the team then pulled up a white curtain, which then revealed one player dressed in a blonde wig a few moments later as Shakira’s “Hips don’t Lie” began playing.

“Shakira’s” appearance really got the crowd going and capped off what was a great performance overall, showcasing the team’s athleticism well and excelling from both a creativity and execution standpoint.

