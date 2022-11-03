The Bryce Jordan Center announced Thursday that Thomas Rhett will perform on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Rhett will be performing as a part of his "Home Team Tour 23," where he'll visit the home teams of 40 cities across the country, the release said.

The release said Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will also perform.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, according to the release.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

+2 How Penn State’s Student Programming Association contacts celebrities From meeting rapper Yung Gravy backstage to singing along with 4,000 people on the HUB-Robes…