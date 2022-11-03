THON 2022, sunrise on final day

The walls of the Bryce Jordan Center as the sun rises on the final day of Penn State THON on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

 Ken Minamoto

The Bryce Jordan Center announced Thursday that Thomas Rhett will perform on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Rhett will be performing as a part of his "Home Team Tour 23," where he'll visit the home teams of 40 cities across the country, the release said.

The release said Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will also perform.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, according to the release.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags