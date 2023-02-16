“Good morning, Veronica. Today is a good day.”

That’s the first of many affirmations that Penn State student Veronica Zelner has posted on her bathroom wall to read each day as she approaches her first bodybuilding competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Feb. 26.

Zelner (junior-political science) is a bikini bodybuilder. In her upcoming show, she said she’ll wear a custom-made swimsuit on stage and display the physique she’s currently working to build.

The OCB Double Down Natural competition will take place at the Resorts Casino Hotel.

Zelner said she started to experiment with diet and exercise in high school after moving to New Jersey from Marco Island, Florida. However, she said she began her bodybuilding journey during the summer between her early graduation from high school and her first year as a 2+2 student at Penn State Altoona.

“I started knowing nothing,” Zelner said. “Every day I would try to try, even if it wasn’t perfect.”

For Zelner, “so much” of her bodybuilding journey so far has been “the idea of sacrifice.”

“You have to let go of the person you were in order to become the person you want to be,” Zelner said. “You have to realize you’re not going to have as much freedom as you have now.”

Zelner said she started working with her coach, Joe Franco, after she decided “a year in advance” that she wanted to enter a bodybuilding competition.

Currently, she said Franco is helping her prepare for her competition this month by giving her “daily guidelines.”

“He sets my macronutrients, makes my workout plan, tracks my sodium, fiber, my water intake, my sleep — all the things,” Zelner said. “I send him weekly check-ins.”

Zelner also said she altered her social and student life to balance her responsibilities. Currently, Zelner is taking most of her courses online with “two classes on campus.”

She said she’s had to tell her friends she “[loves] to party with [them], but these goals are very important.”

Zelner said managing stress is “definitely something [she needs] to work on” because bodybuilding and competition preparation “inherently comes with a lot of stress.”

However, Zelner said “if it was easy, it wouldn’t be worth it,” and she finds ways to cope with her stress through her yoga class and video chatting with friends.

For Zelner, one of her “biggest supporters” throughout her journey has been her best friend Olivia Ordrzywolska, another bodybuilder she “seriously looked up to so much.”

Ordrzywolska, a senior at Thomas Jefferson University and bodybuilder since 2019, said she met Zelner “at the gym this past summer.”

“Our gym is a very close-knit community, and everybody knows each other,” Ordrzywolska said. “I went up to introduce myself since she was a new face, and we started talking pretty frequently after that.”

Although the two are close, Ordrzywolska said she doesn’t see Veronica often “now that she’s away at college” and hasn’t trained with her many times.

“We just have different training styles,” Ordrzywolska said. “I have a particular program that I have to follow because I have a coach, and now she does, too. So it doesn’t really align because we have different coaches and training regimens.”

However, Ordrzywolska said Zelner’s “drive” is something she’s noticed throughout their friendship.

“One thing that I really admire about her is that she will make something work,” Ordrzywolska said. “If she sets her mind to something, she will do it no matter the cost.”

Ordrzywolska said one of the costs of Zelner's bodybuilding is that Zelner has to sacrifice “a lot of time” to make her lifestyle work.

“You don’t necessarily have to miss out [on social events], but you’re not going to be eating the same food as everyone else,” Ordrzywolska said. “She might not have the time to go out and do activities because she has to cook, train, do cardio or eat.”

Despite the many sacrifices, Ordrzywolska said she thinks Zelner “found a great sense of identity within [bodybuilding].”

“Not only has she found a passion and love for fitness, nutrition and health in general, but she was also able to develop a new form of discipline,” Ordrzywolska said. “She was able to build upon her confidence and self-worth because she found out who supported her and who didn’t.”

When it comes to Zelner’s upcoming competition, Ordrzywolska said she’s “excited and proud of how far [Zelner]’s come since [she] met her.”

“To see her going up on stage and showing what she’s got, I’m really excited to see that all come to fruition,” Ordrzywolska said.

No matter the result of Zelner’s competition, Ordrzywolska said she thinks Zelner can advance in bodybuilding.

“With her drive and passion for the sport, I think she can go really far,” Ordrzywolska said. “This is only the beginning for Veronica.”

Franco, a Bucks County-based professional coach and fitness podcaster, agreed with Ordrzywolska.

Franco said he’s been coaching Zelner since July 2022, and he was “very impressed with her” during their initial consultation. From that moment, he said he thought “[Zelner] was going to reach her goals.”

“The desire was there, there was no question about that,” Franco said. “I thought she was very mature for her age, where she had a strong vision already, not questioning or doubting her abilities.”

Franco said “90% of [his] clients are remote,” and this includes Zelner.

“If someone [like Zelner] needs help with a particular exercise, they will video it and send it to me,” Franco said. “Then I can critique and give my feedback.”

For Franco, he said he can see Zelner “doing really well” in her upcoming competition.

“Your first competition is about gaining the experience,” Franco said. “But being at a young age with what she’s already accomplished, I can see her doing really well in the near future.”

Franco said the biggest challenge he’s seen Veronica overcome is one he believes she shares with others her age: social media and self-comparison.

“Social media and looking at other people is something that I’ve had to remind her [about],” Franco said. “We’ve had to touch on that a couple times.”

Franco also said he believes social media is “an outlet” for Zelner.

“When you display your journey, it is a good point of social media,” Franco said. “If you can motivate others, show, ‘This is how I looked, and this is how I look now,’ if you can help that one person, I think it’s a great thing.”

Zelner has a bodybuilding Instagram account with over 1,800 followers. She also posts on her personal Instagram and Youtube channel.

For Zelner, a primary goal with her social media presence is “to spread [her] message and prove to people that they can believe in themselves.”

“I have been able to find who I am through bodybuilding,” Zelner said. “I want to spread a message [that] exercise is important for your mental and physical health, and I’m a prime example of that.”

Zelner also said she would tell those who may aspire to be like her that the physique she is building is “a sport and a sport only” and “not something [she encourages]” people to strive for on a regular basis.

“My physique is a sport, not a trend,” Zelner said. “You have to make sure your body is healthy. What you need to be doing needs to be sustainable.”

Zelner said she’s “super excited” for her upcoming competition; however, “you have to love the process” that comes before competing.

“I don’t know what I’d be doing if I wasn’t doing this,” Zelner said. “It’s art.”

