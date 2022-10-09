Chants of “ban off our bodies,” “we won’t go back” and “our bodies, our choice” echoed down College Avenue on Saturday at the second annual Reproductive Justice March.

The rally, held at 1 p.m. in front of the Allen Street Gates, was sponsored by Paul Takac for State Representative, CentreSafe, Penn State’s Gender Equity Coalition, Jesse Barlow, Peter Buck and Margie Swoboda.

Dozens of people gathered for speeches holding signs that read “Defend Choice,” “Remember Roevember” and “Abortion is Healthcare.”

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade ruling, ending the constitutional right to abortions.

“The courts have decided that it is their right to impose the regressive view on whether, when, and how many children women will have –– they will even impose labor on a woman who has been raped,” Peter Buck said. “Everything about that decision is wrong. It is the wrong side of the law, it is the wrong side of history, and it is certainly not on the right side of freedom — and those who have passed it know it.”

Buck serves on the State College Area School District Board of Directors but did not speak on behalf of the school district.

“The extremism of the Republican party right now has driven it into trying to drive legislation that fundamentally violates women's rights,” he said. “By violating and restricting their bodily autonomy, it limits their ability to be free people.”

Buck said he believes this legislation is also driven by “fanatical Christian extremism,” and putting reproductive choices in the hands of those “driven by extremism” is “no way to live in a free society.”

“It is my sincere hope that by empowering people in the democratic process that we’re able to achieve the rights of women so that they are empowered and protected to be full citizens of the United States,” he said. “That is what I will work for every single day."

Next to take the microphone was student Sonika Kohli representing the Gender Equity Coalition.

“The systematic attack on bodily autonomy must be denounced by everyone, especially those with the privilege to do so who will be impacted as severely if they stand up and shout,” Kohli (junior-biomedical engineering) said. “This is everyone’s fight."

The Gender Equity Coalition seeks to “advocate for just policies and educate students to create a more equitable Penn State” with a focus on critical women and minority gender issues, according to the speakers.

Kohli said the “long-standing lack” of abortion providers in Centre County disproportionately effects marginalized groups.

“Centre County residents only have access to disingenuous anti-abortion propaganda centers that pose as ‘pregnancy clinics’ to leave pregnant people without options when making decisions that will impact the rest of their lives,” Kohli said.

The crowd punctuated the speech with cheers, and several cars honked as they passed.

“Being here at events is the first step in advocating for reproductive rights, voting for candidates who believe that we all have the right to make decisions about our bodies is next,” she said.

The rally comes one month before the 2022 midterm elections.

Hilary Caldwell, campaign manager for Takac for State Representative and organizer of the rally, said reproductive rights are “on the ballot” due to Pennsylvania Senate Bill 106.

“It would provide constitutional amendment that would completely remove any sort of funding or access to abortion in Pennsylvania, and then that opens up the door to losing a bunch of other reproductive healthcare things, like contraceptives,” Caldwell said.

If the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is not flipped in November, Caldwell said, the bill will go through the legislature and end up on the ballot in May for the off-year primary election, where information and turnout is “low.”

“If it does end up on the ballot in May, it's really likely that that's going to happen and Pennsylvania’s going to turn into the same state as Texas,” Caldwell said.

Senate Bill 106 would also raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21 and require government-issued identification to vote.

Other speakers included Mieke Haeck, a physical therapist at Pelvic Shanti, and representatives of the Penn State Chapter of Register Her, a non-profit organization that is aimed at reaching “underrepresented communities that are unregistered to vote” according to Clara Bradley, a field coordinator for Register Her at Penn State.

Haeck said witnessing abortion legalized in her home country of Belgium was “a huge step forward,” and seeing “those rights being taken away” after moving to the Unites States is “very discouraging.”

As a physical therapist, she said she’s familiar with women’s “lack of autonomy” in the healthcare system.

“I do still hear a ton of stories of women who go to healthcare providers and really their voices aren't heard and they are dismissed,” Haeck said.

“We’re already lacking so much care in the United States, and now it’s like why don't they continue to build a system that's supportive of women and their autonomy?” Haeck said. “They're just kind of taking things away and I think the choice to have a child or to not have a child –– that's kind of where it starts, that’s why abortion is so important.”

Before the march around the block began, Caldwell invited members of the public to share their own stories.

A Bellefonte community member, who remained anonymous to the audience, said she's “lived with this issue" for all 75 years of her life.

“I watched a high school friend who was raped by her first date have to carry her rapist’s child to term and deliver it in secret at her aunt’s house,” the woman said. “A few years later in college, I watched as a friend had to go for a back-room abortion and nearly lose her life. We must never again put women in that position."

She said if men could have babies, abortion would be “a sacrament.”

After a series of call-and-response chants, Caldwell and other organizers began the march and led the crowd around the block and back to Allen Street Gates.

Ezra Nanes, mayor of State College, marched with his wife Haeck and their two daughters.

“I have two beautiful daughters whose rights and future rights in this world are affected by these people who want to put bans out,” Nanes said. “I'm very proud to stand with them.”

To some, bans on reproductive healthcare are a “serious inconvenience” or an ideological “offense,” he said — but to others it’s a “life-or-death issue.”

“This is not just about what I believe in this, it’s about people's lives,” Nanes said. “We should be expanding access to healthcare, not taking it away.”

Like Nanes, State College community member Barb Schaefer said she came to march for her family.

“I’m living proof that birth control doesn’t always work, and it changes people’s lives when they’re not ready,” she said. “I think if we’re going to mandate pregnancies, we should have to mandate vasectomies.”

Casey Truax, a volunteer with Team Takac, said he chose to participate in support of “privacy rights.”

“The Supreme Court has made it very clear that they’re going to use this ruling as a basis to go after all the privacy rights,” Truax said. “They’re going to go after same-sex marriage, contraception, non-procreative sex –– so it is about abortion but it goes a lot further than that.”

For Truax, an “attack on one person’s rights” is an “attack on everybody’s rights.”

Paul Takac, who is running for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 82nd District on Nov. 8, said he believes it’s “important” to use his platform to provide the public with an “opportunity to process and express their concern and determination” for reproductive rights.

“There’s many reasons why someone might seek an abortion, but ultimately that is a decision that should be made between a person and their healthcare provider, not a person and their legislator,” Takac said. “It is not a legislator's job to do anything except provide the resources necessary to access the healthcare that they need."

Takac said “federal protections are being systematically eroded by the Supreme Court and Congress,” which is why events like the rally are the most “powerful opportunities” to remind those serving in power to “listen to the people we’re supposed to represent.”

“In 31 days, there's going to be an election that could truly change the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians and people around the country, and several of the things that we might otherwise take for granted are on the line.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE