With the last week of May approaching, there are various activities happening in State College and around Penn State’s campus this week.

Monday, May 23

10 a.m. — The Happy Valley Animation Festival will host a free exhibition at the HUB-Robeson Galleries — including an international animation competition displaying works by Penn State students and professionals.

The event is organized by the Animation Club at Penn State and the digital arts and media design program in the School of Visual Arts. The exhibition will last until July 31.

7:30 p.m. — St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will present its annual free spring flute concert called Toot-in-Common at its West Foster Avenue location.

During the hour-long presentation, the flutists will play a combination of classical and contemporary works. This event is followed by a reception.

Tuesday, May 24

5 p.m. — State College’s 3 Dots Downtown will host its weekly community gathering Tuesdays on the Terrace.

5:30 p.m. — Contemporary artist Rachel Eng will host a free virtual lecture called “Meet Artist Rachel Eng: Ephemerality and Clay.”

Organized by Schlow Centre Region Library, the talk will focus on the inspirations behind Eng's work. Registration is required and can be found here.

Wednesday, May 25

5 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host a woodturning workshop class at its North Atherton Street location.

The $40 class will introduce students to the processes involved in crafting a wooden ballpoint pen. Each student is allowed to take home the pen they assembled.

Friday, May 27

3:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a meeting of its Comics Club — a place where fans of comic books can gather together and collaborate.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, and online meetings require registration, which can be found here.

Saturday, May 28

10 a.m. — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will open an encampment to the public called “Life at The Front: World War Two.”

In this two-day event, historians will tour and discuss the importance of the Battle of Hürtgen Forest: the longest single battle in American military history.

Sunday, May 29

7:30 p.m. —The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania’s Nittany Ballet will present its performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Based on the comedy written by William Shakespeare, this two-act ballet performance led by Peter Anastos will take place at the Tussey Mountain resort.

Tickets vary from $15-25 and will be available at the door.

