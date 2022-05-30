With Memorial Day and the first Friday of the new month coming up this week, there will be various ways to stay busy in State College and around Penn State’s campus.

Monday, May 30

8:30 a.m. — The Boalsburg Memorial Day Run will take place for its 39th year. The 3.8-mile race is open to runners of all ages and abilities.

Just outside of State College, Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, considers itself to be the “birthplace of Memorial Day.”

Runners can register here.

7 p.m. — Comedian Daniel Eachus will perform at the Blue Brick Theatre on Calder Way, along with other guests. Guests may bring their own beverages but must be 21 or older. Proof of vaccinations will also be required.

7:30 p.m. — The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania’s Nittany Ballet will present its second performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Tussey Mountain resort.

Tickets are $15-25 and can be purchased at the door.

Tuesday, May 31

5:30 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host a “Sensory Ceramics Class” for children on the autism spectrum.

The class will provide a “sensory-friendly environment” to learn to create ceramic pottery that will be available for pickup after three weeks. Parents are welcome to join in as well.

Wednesday, June 1

5:30 p.m. — State College Young Professionals will host “Sips Happy Hour” at HiWay Pizza Pub downtown.

This open event will be an opportunity to network and engage with members of the State College business community.

5:30 p.m. — Hear Me Out, a collaboration between several Pennsylvania libraries, will host a dialogue titled “Environmental Care in the Climate Crisis.”

The Zoom event will allow people from across the state to discuss how to care for and restore the environment.

Attendees can register for the free dialogue in advance here.

Thursday, June 2

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the Williamsport Crosscutters for their 2022 season opener at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Among other opening night activities, there will be a firework show, and kids will be able to run the bases after the game.

In addition, Penn State football’s quarterback Sean Clifford will be present and throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Friday, June 3

9 a.m. — The Nittany Antique Machinery Association will put on its 48th annual spring show. Guests can expect to see parades, contests and demonstrations.

There will also be a barrel train for children to ride. The show will run until June 5.

12 p.m. — The State College Farmers Market will host its “First Friday Market Jam” on Locust Lane. There will be produce and wares for sale, in addition to live music.

5 p.m. — State College’s 3 Dots Downtown will host a “First Friday” celebration with live music and “mocktails.”

The free event will host musicians from several cities.

8:30 p.m. — The Borough of State College Office of Community Engagement and Downtown State College will host “Movies Under the Stars.” Pixar’s “Luca” will be showing at Sidney Friedman Parklet.

The event will be free and open to all ages. Blankets are recommended.

Saturday, June 4

12:55 p.m. — The State Theatre will broadcast a showing of the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Hamlet” in its Friedman Auditorium.

Tickets vary from $12-28 and can be purchased here. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result will be required.

Sunday, June 5

1 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host a class titled “Turn Your Hobby Into A Business.”

The $30 class will provide attendees with advice on how to start a business and generate profit.

4 p.m. — The South Hills School of Business and Technology will put on a concert and food truck picnic, featuring Joy Marie and The Gill Street Band on its campus in State College.

Music will begin at 6 p.m. with free admission.

