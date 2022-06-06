With the summer season upon State College, there are various ways to stay busy around Penn State’s campus and the surrounding areas.

Monday, June 6

11 a.m. — The Centre County Library and Historical Museum will host a “Play to Learn” event located at the Bellefonte Library.

Children will be able to engage in activities designed to build “math, science, engineering, imagination, kindness and readiness skills through play.” No registration is required.

Tuesday, June 7

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

This game will welcome dogs and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. The first 150 dogs through the gates will receive purple bandanas.

Wednesday, June 8

10 a.m. — Penn State will host an event called “Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Day” at The Arboretum at Penn State.

There will be condensed OLLI talks, chats with current members and opportunities to explore the Arboretum. The event is free and is recommended for those 50 and older.

Friday, June 10

4 p.m. — Tussey Mountain will host a “Pride Family Fun Day” to celebrate Pride Month.

Discounted go-karts, mini golf and face painting will be available. Music and food also will be available for purchase, and admission is free.

7 p.m. — Happy Valley Improv will host its “Improv Comedy Show” at the Blue Brick Theatre in State College.

Tickets will be $12.50 for general admission and $10 for students. Audience members must have proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Saturday, June 11

9 a.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host a “Drag Story Hour.”

A story will be read from 9-10 a.m., and the show will be from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome, and Queens Dallas, Alizee and MilkShake will be there.

10 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Summer Reading Kickoff Party” in the children’s department of the library.

The event will be free and is recommended for children ages 3-12.

3 p.m. — The Centre LGBTQA Support Network will host a Pride Parade and festival in downtown State College.

Car caravans and other participants will start the parade from State College Area High School and proceed along a route down South Allen Street until reaching the Sidney Friedman Parklet for other festivities.

Sunday, June 12

10:30 a.m. — The Millbrook Marsh Nature Center will host “Tyke Hikes” at its State College nature center. The event will involve “hands-on” activities in the outdoors designed for children.

The event will cost $65 for residents and $97 for nonresidents. Hikes will happen outdoors no matter the weather. Those interested can register here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

