Before fireworks light up the sky for the Fourth of July, State College and Penn State will still hustle and bustle with events.

Tuesday, June 28

9:30 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host “3s, 4s & 5s Storytime” for children 3-5 years old. Registration is free and available here.

6 p.m. — Happy Valley Brewing Company will present “Astronomy on Tap” with talks from The Atlantic journalist Marina Koren and researcher Jacob Haqq Misra. Those under 21 are also welcome.

Wednesday, June 29

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will welcome Molly the Mosasaur and other prehistoric undersea reptiles in an educational show intended for children grades K-5.

There will also be a hands-on fossil dig after the discussion. Registration is free and available here.

5:30 p.m. — State College’s first “Live After 5” will take place in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, with a performance from Central Pennsylvania band Anchor & Arrow.

The free festival will continue every week until Sept. 7.

6 p.m. — The Makery in downtown State College will host a class on moss wall art for $50. Attendees will be able to take home their framed creation.

Thursday, June 30

2:30 p.m. — The Altoona Brass Collective will perform at the Schlow Centre Region Library. The concert is recommended for children grades K-7..

Tickets are free and available here.

5:30 p.m. — The Tussey Mountain Ski Area will host the second week of WingFest 2022 with a performance by Katz 22, a rock band from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Admission varies from $5-10 and is free for children under 6.

Friday, July 1

Noon — The Downtown State College Farmers Market’s “First Friday Market Jam” will take place on Locust Lane, offering local wares and produce, as well as live music.

5 p.m. — State College’s 3 Dots Downtown will present a “First Friday” celebration with live music and “mocktails.” Attendance is $5.

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the Charleston Dirty Birds at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Children will be able to run the bases.

7:30 p.m. — Lemont Village will host local musician Chris Kent for this week’s picnic. Attendance is free, and a Savory Station food truck will be present.

8:30 p.m. — The borough of State College’s Office of Community Engagement and Downtown State College will host “Movies Under the Stars.” Pixar’s “Encanto” will be shown at the Sidney Friedman Parklet.

The event is free and open to all ages. Blankets are recommended.

Saturday, July 2

1 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host a ring-making jewelry session for beginners and intermediate solderers. Attendees can expect to leave with one or two copper rings after this $50 class.

5 p.m. — Bellefonte’s volunteer Logan Fire Company No. 1 will present its Independence Day Parade, beginning at Bellefonte High School. An awards ceremony will take place after, along with food and music at Talleyrand Park.

It’s free to both attend and participate in the parade. Those interested in participating should contact the fire company.

Sunday, July 3

3 p.m. — The Bellefonte Community Band and State College Area Municipal Band will perform their “An American Celebration” concert at Mount Nittany Elementary School.

The event is free and open to all. Blankets and chairs are recommended.

