As the warm weather stretches on, there are many ways to stay busy this week, including sporting events, various educational opportunities for kids and kickoffs for several festivals.

Monday, June 20

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the Frederick Keys at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The game will celebrate the International Day of Yoga with a pregame yoga session in Porter Gardens. A yoga night ticket package can be purchased for $20.

Tuesday, June 21

9:30 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will have “Toddler Storytime” with singing, dancing and stories for ages 24-36 months. Registration is free but limited to 10 families.

6 p.m. — The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State will host its fourth annual Summer Solstice Celebration. The free event will take place at the farm and is open to the public.

Wednesday, June 22

Noon — The State Theatre will show Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” in partnership with the Schlow Centre Region Library and DelGrosso’s Amusement Park as part of the “Read It, Watch It” educational series for children.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host “Ask a Scientist: Marine Biology Edition.”

Children from kindergarten to seventh grade can learn about marine invertebrates and major animal phyla at the free event. Registration will be limited to 50 attendees and can be accessed here.

Thursday, June 23

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will invite Jesse and his animals from the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary to teach children in kindergarten and up about reptiles. Registration is free but limited to 75.

5:30 p.m. — The Tussey Mountain Ski Area will host the first week of WingFest 2022 with a performance by Bonfire, an AC/DC tribute band.

Admission varies from $5-10 and is free for kids under 6.

Friday, June 24

5:30 p.m. — Tempest Productions, a local theatre company, will celebrate its fifth annual Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest with a party in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, featuring street performers, dancing and food.

The festival will continue until Sunday and feature over 150 artists in both in-person and online formats.

7 p.m. — The Sock & Buskin Theatre Company will perform its debut show “Sibbleger,” a one-act comedy, at The State Theatre Attic. Another free showing will follow on Saturday.

Saturday, June 25

10 a.m. — Centre Region Parks and Recreation will host “Touch-A-Truck,” an opportunity for children to climb and touch trucks.

The free event is located at the State College Alliance Church parking lot, and registration is not required. The first hour will be sensory friendly, without horn honking.

11 a.m. — The 16th annual Penn State Powwow will take place at Mount Nittany Middle School on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

1 p.m. — The Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop’s Children’s Ensemble will present “Ferdinand the Bull” at The State Theatre. Tickets vary from $8-12.

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will continue their series with the Trenton Thunder at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game will be in honor of first responders. There will be a fireworks show, and children will be able to run the bases.

Sunday, June 26

1 p.m. — The Central PA Playwriting Competition Festival readings will take place via livestream. The event is free and will feature discussions with the playwrights and actors.

4 p.m. — The South Hills School of Business and Technology will host Tussey Mountain Moonshiners bluegrass band as part of its Summer Music Picnic Series.

The food truck picnic will begin at 4 p.m., with the concert following at 6 p.m.

