With the third week of June approaching, there are various activities happening in State College and around Penn State’s campus to keep people busy.

Monday, June 13

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Juneteenth Celebration for Kids,” presented by Black2Reality, in the library’s Downsbrough Community Room.

The library is inviting children to hear Juneteenth stories, create flags, write letters to “living freedom fighters” and “leave with an understanding of positive affirmations.”

Registration can be found here.

Tuesday, June 14

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host its Tuesdays on the Terrace series, featuring mocktails by Oli, an open mic and a “featured performer or activity.”

The event is free to attend.

Wednesday, June 15

7 p.m. — As a part of the Penn’s Woods Music Festival, a group of chamber musicians will perform at the Recital Hall in the Music Building.

Reserved admission tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. The event will also be livestreamed.

Thursday, June 16

11:15 a.m. — The YMCA of Centre County is hosting a senior luncheon.

Featuring pulled pork sandwiches, attendees are also encouraged to bring a side dish or desserts to share. Local folk, blues and gospel singer Mary Madigan will entertain.

Registration can be found here.

Friday, June 17

7 p.m. — Happy Valley Improv will host its Improv Comedy Show at the Blue Brick Theatre in State College.

Tickets will be $12.50 for general admission and $10 for students. Audience members must have proof of coronavirus vaccination.

7:30 p.m. — The Lemont Village Association will continue its Village Green Concertsby hosting Jon Rounds and Friends.

The free concerts are open to “picnickers,” and donations will go to “granary renovations.”

Saturday, June 18

10 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host Jane Austen scholar Dr. Theresa Kenney to present “‘The happiest, wisest, most reasonable end:’ Silence and the Sublime in Pride & Prejudice.”

There will be tea for all attendees and one prize awarded at random.

10:30 a.m. — The Center for Pollinator Research will host a “Pollination Celebration” to introduce National Pollinator Week.

The week is intended “to raise awareness of pollinators and spread the word about how people can best protect them,” according to The Arboretum at Penn State’s website.

A puppet show, “POLLINATORS! The Musical,” will be featured along with table activities and lawn games for all ages, according to the website.

Sunday, June 19

4 p.m. — The South Hills School of Business & Technology will continue to host its free 33rd annual 2022 Summer Music Picnic Series.

State College-based singer Miss Melanie will perform, and the featured food truck for the event will be Rebelz.

