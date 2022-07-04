If the stormy weather has you down, then a week’s worth of events at Penn State and in State College may be able to lift your spirits.

Monday, July 4

For Fourth of July events around Penn State, click here.

Tuesday, July 5

5:30 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host an advanced pottery class. The $175 class will take place over five sessions and help attendees improve their wheel-throwing technique. Some wheel pottery experience is advised.

Wednesday, July 6

Noon — The State Theatre will show Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in partnership with the Schlow Centre Region Library and DelGrosso’s Park as part of the “Read It, Watch It” educational series for children.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

6:30 p.m. — The Centre Region Parks and Recreation “Rec On The Go” truck will provide a free family game night at Nittany View Park in nearby Boalsburg, Pennsylvania.

1 p.m. — Bellefonte’s Tempest Productions will begin this week’s virtual “Banned Books Read-A-Thon,” focusing on “Night” by Elie Wiesel. The event is livestreamed, and admission is free.

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will also host the local children’s music duo Two of a Kind. Tickets are free and available here.

5:30 p.m. — State College’s free festival, “Live After 5,” will take place in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, with a performance from the Donny Burns Duo with Rob Chisholm.

Thursday, July 7

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will welcome “Ryan the Bug Man” to teach children in second grade and up about entomology. Registration is free and available here.

5:30 p.m. — The Tussey Mountain Ski Area will host the third week of WingFest 2022 with a performance by the Red Not Chili Peppers, a tribute band from San Diego, California.

Admission varies from $5-10 and is free for children under 6 years old.

Friday, July 8

7:30 p.m. — Nearby Lemont Village will host local acoustic rock band Hops & Vines for this week’s picnic. Attendance is free, and a Marin Eats food truck will be present.

Saturday, July 9

9 a.m. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will teach a basic family fishing program at Bald Eagle State Park, just northeast of Penn State. Fishing licenses are not required, and all equipment will be provided.

Registration is required for every person attending — regardless of age or if they will be fishing — and is available here.

1 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host a sewing class for alterations and repairs. The $30 class will teach guests how to use machines and repair clothing.

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during the team’s “Autism Acceptance Night.” The first 200 children will receive a fidget spinner.

Sunday, July 10

11 a.m. — State College GAME Hub will host a board game event at Tom Tudek Memorial Park. The event is free and open to all. Registration is not required.

1 p.m. — The first “Centred Outdoors Downtown Art Walk” event will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The guided tour will begin at 137 E. Beaver Ave. and continue for 1.5 miles.

