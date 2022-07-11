Becoming the hub of multiple festivals and events this summer, State College has much to offer this week — with warm weather, live entertainment and local food.

Among the many events below, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, or Arts Fest, will fill the streets of State College beginning Wednesday. A list of the festival’s potential highlights can be found here.

Monday, July 11

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The series will continue through Wednesday.

Tuesday, July 12

5:30 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will host an introductory filmmaking class at its downtown State College location. The $95 class will continue for six sessions and cover topics of storytelling, video editing and special effects.

Wednesday, July 13

Noon — The State Theatre will show Disney’s “Moana” in partnership with the Schlow Centre Region Library and DelGrosso’s Park as part of the “Read It, Watch It” educational series for children.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

6 p.m. — The Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania will teach a stained glass-making session at its location outside State College, in Lemont, Pennsylvania. The $170 class is open to beginners and advanced students.

8:30 p.m. — The Penn State Eberly College of Science department of astronomy and astrophysics will host “AstroFest,” a free four-night festival at the Davey Laboratory on Penn State’s campus. Attendees can visit the planetarium, attend demonstrations and 3D shows, and view the stars at the rooftop observatory, depending on the weather.

Registration is available here.

Thursday, July 14

10 a.m. — The People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts will begin at the Grange Fairgrounds, outside of State College. Attendees can expect live music, food vendors and artisanal booths.

The event will continue through Sunday. Admission is free and open to all.

12:30 p.m. — The Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail will begin in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza and continue until Saturday. Guests are able to sample and purchase drinks and enjoy entertainment from two local rock duos, Acoustic Artifacts and Hops & Vines.

There is a $10 cover charge upon arrival, and the event is limited to those 21 and older.

5:30 p.m. — The Tussey Mountain Ski Area will host the fourth week of WingFest 2022 with a performance by Completely Unchained: The Ultimate Van Halen Experience.

Admission varies from $5-10 and is free for children under 6 years old.

Friday, July 15

5:30 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will teach a three-session pottery class for beginners for $60. Attendees will throw on the pottery wheel and learn about glazing techniques.

7 p.m. — The State College Community Theatre will present “On Golden Pond” at the Tussey Mountain Lodge.

Tickets are discounted if bought online here.

7:30 p.m. — Nearby Lemont Village will host local jazz-funk band RIFF for this week’s picnic.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

Saturday, July 16

8:30 a.m. — The William L. Welch Community Pool in State College will host its annual “Cardboard Regatta” for children ages 6 and up.

Participants will race the length of the pool based on categories. Boats can be made from cardboard, paperboard and duct tape. All costumes must be safe to swim in.

Registration is $10 per boat and must be submitted here before noon on Friday.

1 p.m. — State College’s St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will hold a free poetry reading and panel discussion about the climate crisis. Representatives from the ClearWater Conservancy and Pennsylvania Interfaith Power and Light will be in attendance, in addition to Penn State Altoona poet and professor of environmental studies Todd Davis.

The event will also be livestreamed here.

4 p.m. — An alumnus of Penn State, Adam Swartz will perform with the Capvara Troupe to present a variety show for all ages at the Boal Barn Playhouse in nearby Boalsburg, Pennsylvania.

Sunday, July 17

1 p.m. — Centred Outdoors will host a free hiking event in Bear Meadows Natural Area, southeast of State College.

The first guided tour will begin at 1 p.m., and the second will follow at 3 p.m. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.

