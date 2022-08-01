Things to do Graphic
Though the upcoming fall semester is just around the corner, Penn State and State College continue to remind us that it is still summer — with various festivals and celebrations taking place this week.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will offer free craft kits for children as part of its “Take & Make Tuesdays.” This week’s craft is a “cupcake liner octopus and jellyfish.”

Wednesday, Aug. 3

2:30 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host the “Penns Woods Music 4 Kids Concert” for children ages 5 and older.

Registration is free and available here.

5:30 p.m. — State College’s free weekly festival, Live After 5, will take place in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, with a performance from the local AAA Blues Band.

8 p.m. — Former YES lead singer Jon Anderson will perform in the Paul Green Rock Academy Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour at The State Theatre.

Tickets are $77 at the door or $66 if purchased in advance here.

Thursday, Aug. 4

12:05 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. There will be a splash zone, and children will be able to run the bases.

5:30 p.m. — The Tussey Mountain Ski Area will conclude WingFest 2022 with a performance from Velveeta, a local ‘80s band.

Friday, Aug. 5

Noon — The Downtown State College Farmers Market’s “First Friday Market Jam” will take place on Locust Lane, offering local wares, produce and live music.

5 p.m. — Downtown State College’s “First Friday” celebration will include after-hours access to shops and galleries, free food and beverages as well as a performance from Crush, a local ‘80s and ‘90s band on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza stage.

9:30 p.m. — The Central Pennsylvania Observers will put on a stargazing and skywatching event at Tom Tudek Memorial Park.

Attendance is free and open to all. Warm clothing is recommended, along with closed-toe shoes and flashlights. Registration is not required.

Saturday, Aug. 6

8:30 a.m. — State College’s musical nonprofit, The Flutopia Initiative, will host its 10th annual Flutopia 5K, benefitting Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

Participants will run or walk to the sound of Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” with flute-themed prizes. Children ages 10 and younger can participate in a 50-yard dash.

Registration varies from $15-35 and is available here.

Sunday, Aug. 7

1 p.m. — Centred Outdoors will host a free hiking event in Lederer Park.

The first guided tour will begin at 1 p.m., and the second will follow at 3 p.m. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash.

4 p.m. — The South Hills School of Business and Technology will host The Sultans, a local swing and rock band, as part of its Summer Music Picnic Series. A Brazilian Munchies food truck will also be present.

The picnic will begin at 4 p.m., with the concert following at 6 p.m.

