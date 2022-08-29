With the second week of classes in full swing, here are events happening at Penn State and around State College to ease your transition after sylly week.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. — Penn State’s Career Services will host a “Career Services Fall Open House” to introduce students to opportunities, resources and services available for their career development needs at the Bank of America Career Services Center on campus.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Gender Equity Center will host a screening of the 2016 documentary “Audrie & Daisy,” which is about two sexual assault survivors and how their stories have ripple effects on their families and communities, in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

There will be a moderated Q&A session with Charlie Coleman, Daisy’s brother from the documentary and co-founder of the organization SafeBAE, whose mission is to end sexual assaults among students.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

5 p.m. — The HUB-Robeson Galleries will host the “Exhibition Reception: Over & Over Again” event to explore 3D printing and to connect the community with contemporary art and artists.

The event is free, and no registration is required.

5:30 p.m. — As the summer winds down, Live After 5 in State College will host the second-to-last musical group Ma’am.

Ma’am will be the ninth performer of the summer at the event that’s held every Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.

6 p.m. — The Pasquerilla Spiritual Center will join the Collegiate Recovery Community for the biweekly game of Dungeons and Dragons in Pasquerilla 105.

Registration is not required.

Thursday, Sept. 1

6:30 p.m. — Pegula Ice Arena will host a “Try Hockey for Free” class for anyone who’s interested in learning to play ice hockey.

Registration is free and available here. Check-in starts at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. — The Pasquerilla Spiritual Center will host the monthly “Basics on Beliefs: Religious Literacy Chats” about Buddhism in Pasquerilla 130 Garden Room where religious leaders will talk about their traditions and provide religious knowledge.

Participants can attend in person or virtually. Registration for virtual attendance is available here.

8:30 p.m. — The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will host “Stargazing/Skywatch with Central PA Observers” at Tom Tudek Memorial Park. Telescopes will be provided for the activity.

The event is free to the public and doesn’t require registration.

Saturday, Sept. 3

2 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host a “Global Poetry Workshop” supported by Penn State’s department of comparative literature.

Attendance is free.

