After the first week of football and a three-day weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding areas.

Monday, Sept. 5

9 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Crafts to Go!” event. At this event, adults and children will be able to create a Himmeli ornament.

Those interested can call adult services at 814-237-6236 to register, and admission is free.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

2 p.m. — The Boalsburg Farmers Market will be held in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Military Museum until 6 p.m. Everything for sale is crafted and grown by the merchants.

5 p.m. — Tuesdays on the Terrace will be hosted by 3 Dots Downtown until 8 p.m.

Registration is not required, and admission is free.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

5:30 p.m. — Sponsored by First National Bank, Live after 5 will be located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza until 7:30 p.m. This week, Eric Ian Farmer and Ady Martinez will perform live.

Registration is not required, and admission is free.

5:30 p.m. — The Penn State Student Farm will host the Student Farm Harvest Festival until 7:30 p.m. There will be live music, farm tours, food samples and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

6:30 p.m. — Christ Community Church will host a “GriefShare” group until 8:30 p.m. This event is meant to help those going through the grieving process.

To register, email nls4@psu.edu or call 814-234-0711. Admission to this event is free.

Thursday, Sept. 8

2 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host an author talk with Michele Borba until 3 p.m. Borba will be discussing her book “Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Thrive.”

Admission to this event is free, and those interested can register online.

5 p.m. — Living in One Neighborhood will host “LION Bash,” a block party that looks to create a community in the State College area. Food and music will be available.

Attendance is free, and registration is not required.

7 p.m. — Rhiana Gunn-Wright, the director of climate policy at the Roosevelt Institute, will hold a lecture in 100 Thomas Building.

Friday, Sept. 9

11:30 a.m. — The Downtown State College Farmers Market will be located on Locust Lane until 5:30 p.m. Fresh produce, homemade products and vendors will be present at the farmers market.

Saturday, Sept. 10

10:30 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Saturday Storytime” until 11 a.m. Books, music and other activities will be available.

Admission to this event is free, and registration is not required.

Sunday, Sept. 11

3 p.m. — The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra will host a seasonal concert at the Penn State Recital Hall.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

