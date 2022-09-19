As Penn State enters Week 5 of the fall semester, the State College community is popping off with activities.

Here are a few events happening to add into your schedule this week.

Monday, Sept. 19

4 p.m. — The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is hosting Queer Peers Sip and Paint for first-year, transfer and change-of-campus students.

Students will have the opportunity to glaze a ceramic piece from the Center for Arts and Crafts while student leaders talk about their experiences at University Park.

The event will be two hours in the HUB-Robeson Center room LL011.

5:15 p.m. — Need to channel your chakras? Student Latisha Franklin will host a yoga and meditation class for the Penn State community in 107 Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

The event is open to all, and yoga equipment will be provided.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host Devon Still in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Still will speak in Schwab Auditorium about his daughter’s battle with pediatric cancer.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

5 p.m. — Tuesdays on the Terrace continues its series this week hosted by 3 Dots Downtown.

7 p.m. — Kerry Whigham of the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention will speak on the importance of memorials and memory to prevent mass atrocities.

“Never Forgetting with Kerry Whigham” will be held in 104 Eisenhower.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. — The Religious/Spiritual Organization Fair will be held on Old Main lawn until 2 p.m.

The Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development said the event is open for all.

5 p.m. — To celebrate the American Library Association’s Banned Book Week, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host a Banned Book Reading in HUB LL011.

Friday, Sept. 23

11:30 a.m. — The Downtown State College Farmers Market will host a variety of local vendors selling produce, crystals, baked goods and more.

The market lasts until 5:30 p.m. every Friday through November.