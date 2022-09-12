After the first home football game, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding State College area.

Monday, Sept. 12

10 a.m. — The department of African American studies will hold a forum at Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library, commemorating the 200th-year anniversary of the Denmark Vesey plot until 4 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

10 a.m. — Select Penn State museums will host “Night at the Museums” where museums stay open until 8 p.m. for students to explore and learn after hours and receive a stamp on their museum passport.

The participating museums include Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum and Art Gallery, Matson Museum of Anthropology, HUB Gallery, All-Sports Museum, Frost Entomological Museum and the Armsby Respiration Calorimeter.

The Armsby Respiration Calorimeter opens at 4 p.m., while other museums will open at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. — The Penn State Small Business Development Center will host its monthly seminar with the September feature on the “first steps to small business success.”

To register, those interested can use this link. Admission is free.

5 p.m. — Tuesday on the Terrace will be hosted by 3 Dots Downtown until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. — Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi will host a virtual town hall for Penn State faculty and staff regarding the tuition and the university’s annual operating budget.

The livestream can be found using this link and features a Q&A format.

11 a.m. — The second virtual town hall from Bendapudi will be held for Penn State students and families.

The livestream can be found using this link and features a Q&A format.

Thursday, Sept. 15

10 a.m. — Pattee Mall will host an annual literature reading event until 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is "the pursuit of sustainability.” Participants can read at five-minute intervals, and food will be provided.

Admission is free and open to the public.

5 p.m. — The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State will host the seventh annual Harvest Fest at the Student Farm until 8 p.m.

Transportation will be provided, as well as fresh food, live music and fun activities. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sturdy shoes and cash.

Friday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. — Marcy Carlson, professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, will host the 17th Annual De Jong Lecture in Social Demography and present "Generational Overlap: Changing Demography and Shared Lifetimes” in 233B in the HUB-Robeson Center and virtually.

Admission is free, and registration for the event can be found here.

11:30 a.m. — The weekly Downtown State College Farmers Market will host local vendors on Locust Lane until 5:30 p.m.

Fresh produce, homemade products and vendors will be present at the farmers market.

3 p.m. — Way Fruit Farm will host a Farm History Weekend at the farm until 7 p.m.

The event will include tours of the farm’s facilities and will feature programs from the Clearfield Historical Society and Daughters of the Union Veterans Association.

Apple picking is weather dependent.

6 p.m. — The State College Alliance Church will host a “Feed My Starving Children

Mobile Food Pack Event.”

Volunteers will work two-hour shifts assembling meal packets.

To register, those interested may use this link and click “Volunteer.” People can call or email the church office at 814-237-7991, office@scalliancechurch.com for more information.

7:30 p.m. — The Why Not Theatre will perform a nontraditional retelling of “Hamlet” at Penn State’s Playhouse Theatre. Admission to this event is $5 for Penn State students, $35 for adults and $18 for children under age 18.

Saturday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. — The State College Young Professionals will host a service cleanup day for Spring Creek Park until noon.

2 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Go & Chess Club” event led by the Happy Valley Go Club until 4 p.m.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian. This event is free.

2 p.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Shakespeare Aloud'' reading event until 4 p.m.

6 p.m. — The State College Alliance Church will host a “Feed My Starving Children

Mobile Food Pack Event.”

Volunteers will work two-hour shifts assembling meal packets.

To register, people can use this link and click “Volunteer.” They can call or email the church office at 814-237-7991, office@scalliancechurch.com for more information.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Noon — The “Food Truck Rally in the Valley” will feature multiple food trucks, live music and games and activities.

The event will take place on the 200 Block of South Allen Street and will end at 3 p.m. Proceeds will support the Centre House homeless shelter run by Housing Transitions.

