With a bye week for Penn State football and the annual Parents and Families Weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and in State College.

Monday, Oct. 3

6 p.m. — The Community Oversight Board will host its first “Open House” at Schlow Centre Region Library with discussions concerning the Civilian Complaint Process — a way to send in complaints about the State College Police Department.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will perform “Metamorphoses'' by Mary Zimmerman at the Pavilion Theatre.

The program will run from Oct. 4-15. Admission to this event is $12.50 for students, $20 for the evening performance and $18.50 for the promotional performance.

7:30 p.m. — The Killers will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of the band’s "Imploding the Mirage" tour.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. — As part of the Gunter-Gooding Lecture Series, The Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing is hosting a lecture from Rumay Alexander, professor of nursing at the University of North Carolina, on “From the Hall to the Walls: A Racial Reckoning in Nursing" in the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center and on Zoom.

Admission to this event is free, but registration is required.

4 p.m. — David Hunter, professor of statistics at Penn State, will lecture on “My Statistical Consulting Work Was Declared Unconstitutional — and I'm Partly Glad” in 100 Huck Life Sciences Building until 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

4:30 p.m. — Co-hosted by the Penn State Department of Architecture, Dan Adams and Marie Law Adams, principals of Landing Studio, will host a lecture on “Just Infrastructure” as the first talk of the Stuckeman School's 2022-23 Lecture and Exhibit Series.

The event will be livestreamed by WPSU and is free.

8 p.m. — The Aizuri Quartet will perform a mini concert at the Hintz Family Alumni Center sponsored by Classical Coffeehouse to promote the quartet’s concert on Oct 6. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and refreshments will be provided.

The event is free for students, but seating is limited and standing room will be available.

Thursday, Oct. 6

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host Tuesdays on the Terrace in conjunction with the Palmer Museum of Art staff until 8 p.m.

7:30 p.m. —The Aizuri Quartet will perform its “Sunrise” program at the Recital Hall in its Penn State debut.

The quartet consists of violinists Emma Frucht and Miho Saegusa, violist Ayane Kozasa, and cellist Karen Ouzounian.

Friday, Oct. 7

All Day — Parents and Families Weekend is this weekend, and events and activities can be found here.

Noon — The Penn State Sustainability Institute’s Sustainability Showcase Series will present a presentation from Deidra Peaches, Dine filmmaker and director of “Indigenous Voices of the Grand Canyon.”

The event will end at 1:30 p.m., and registration is required.

3 p.m. — Way Fruit Farm will host a “Harvest Craft Festival” featuring live music, wagon rides and an open pumpkin patch. The event will end at 7 p.m.

5 p.m. — Downtown State College will host its monthly “First Friday” event with stores open after hours, free samples and live music.

6 p.m. — The Arboretum at Penn State will host its annual “Pumpkin Festival” featuring a pumpkin carving contest, jack-o'-lantern display, live entertainment and other activities.

Live music will begin at 7 p.m. and feature the Lilting Banshee trio.

7:30 p.m. — Lion Ambassadors will host “Haunted Valley,” a tour of campus featuring haunted ghost tours and a haunted house in the University House at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. Admission is free.

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. — The Penn State College of Health and Human Development will host its fifth annual Affiliate Program Group Golf Challenge until 5 p.m.

9 a.m. — Way Fruit Farm will host a “Harvest Craft Festival” featuring live music, wagon rides and an open pumpkin patch.

The event will end at 4 p.m.

10 a.m. — The Centre Region Down Syndrome Society will host its annual “Buddy Walk” at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

10 a.m. — Wasson Farm will host its weekly “Farm Fall Fest” featuring a pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn mazes and food.

Admission is free, and the event ends at 4:30 p.m.

11 a.m. — The “Happy Valley Latin Festival” will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza downtown until 5 p.m.

The event will have live music, activities and food vendors. Admission is free and open to the public.

3 p.m. — The Arboretum at Penn State will host its annual Pumpkin Festival featuring a pumpkin carving contest, jack-o'-lantern display, live entertainment and other activities.

Live music will begin at 5 p.m. featuring the band, Western Range.

4 p.m. — The Penn State Blue Band will host its “Blue Bandorama” concert at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets prices start at $15.

Sunday, Oct. 9

11 a.m. — The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire will be held at the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum until 6 p.m.

