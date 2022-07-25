With the end of July already near, there are still some events in and around Penn State and State College to kick off the end of the summer.

Monday, July 25

9 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Crafts to Go” event until 9:15 a.m. This week, the craft provided is a “clothespeg fan.”

To register, it is recommended to call the library’s adult services at 814-237-6236.

Tuesday, July 26

9:30 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Baby Storytime” until 10 a.m. Stories, music and opportunities for movement for the babies and their parents are available at the storytime.

To be added to the list, registration can be found here.

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host Tuesdays on the Terrace until 8 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

6 p.m. — The Happy Valley Brewing Company will have an “Astronomy on Tap” event until 7:30 p.m.

Speakers will discuss the history of astronomy in State College and the newest space telescope. Other activities will include astronomy trivia and HVBC food. Attendees under 21 are welcome to attend, and admission is free.

Wednesday, July 27

Noon — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a “Read It, Watch It” event at The State Theatre until 2 p.m. This week, the featured show is “Muppet Treasure Island.”

Admission to this event is free.

2:30 p.m. — The Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Centre County YMCA will host an event to learn and identify aquatic insects.

Registration is required to participate and can be found here.

5:30 p.m. — Live After 5, a local concert series, will feature the Andrew Jackson Jazz Showcase at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.

Admission to this event is free.

6:30 p.m. — Centre Region Parks and Recreation will host a “Rec on the Go” event until 8:30 p.m. Both group games and tabletop games are provided for families to participate in.

This week, the event is located at Autumnwood Park in nearby Ferguson, Pennsylvania, and admission is free.

Thursday, July 28

11 a.m. — The State College YMCA will host a blood drive for those in need until 4 p.m. Those who donate blood will also be provided with a hamburger and hot dog cookout.

To register, those interested must go through the Red Cross website located here.

2:30 p.m. — The Alex & The Kaleidoscope concert, hosted by the Schlow Centre Region Library, will feature singing and dancing for those 3 and older.

Admission to this event is free, and registration can be found here.

5:30 p.m. — Tussey Mountain will host another week of WingFest where wings and live music are available until 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7 to 16 and free for children 6 years old and younger.

Friday, July 29

11:30 a.m. — Until 5:30 p.m., a farmer’s market will be held on Locust Lane in downtown State College. Vendors will sell fresh produce and other homemade products.

Saturday, July 30

8:30 a.m. — Centre Region Parks and Recreation will host “Pedal, Splash and Dash,” a youth triathlon for those ages 6 to 11. The event will begin at the Welch Pool and end at the State College Area High School field above the pool.

Admission to this event is $20 on the day of the event and $15 for those who register ahead of time. Registration can be found here.

6 p.m. — The Makery will host an “Adult Sewing 101: Embroidery Lettering” class until 9 p.m. Those who attend will learn how to embroider letters and then will be given the opportunity to embroider a favorite word or phrase.

Admission to this event is $35.

Sunday, July 31

1 p.m. — Centred Outdoors will host guided hikes and wellness activities at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Gray’s Woods Preserve.

Admission to this event is free.

7 p.m. — Hosted by the Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association, “Summer Sounds” will feature the Triple A Blues Band at the Talleyrand Park Gazebo.

Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended, and admission is free.

