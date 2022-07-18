During the summer in State College, Penn State students and community members will have the opportunity to participate in events — both virtual and in person — on and around campus as the second half July sets in.

Monday, July 18

9:30 a.m. — The Schlow Centre Region Library will host a preview of fall Toddler Learning Centre classes until 10:30 a.m. in the Downsbrough Community Room.

There will be a mini storytime session and resources for caregivers. This event is recommended for children ages 18 to 36 months.

Tuesday, July 19

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host Tuesdays on the Terrace until 8 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

Wednesday, July 20

10 a.m. — The Centre County Library and Historical Museum will host a “Baby and Me” event until 11 a.m. in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Books, music and opportunities to play will all be available. No registration is required.

Noon — The Schlow Centre Region Library will have a “Read It, Watch It” event at The State Theatre until 2 p.m. This week, the show will feature “Dolphin Tale.”

Admission to this event is free.

5:30 p.m. — Sponsored by First National Bank, the concert series Live After 5 will feature the Corner Brothers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.

Admission to this event will be free.

Thursday, July 21

5:30 p.m. — Tussey Mountain will have another week of WingFest where wings and live music will be available until 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

5:30 p.m. — The Rivet at Discovery Space will feature an “Stained Glass: Intro to Windows” class that will run until 7:30 p.m. The class will offer attendees the opportunity to create their own stained glass from start to finish.

Admission to this event is $85.

Friday, July 22

11:30 a.m. — Until 5:30 p.m., a farmers’ market will occur on Locust Lane. Vendors will sell fresh produce and other homemade products.

Saturday, July 23

10 a.m. — The Tom Tudek Memorial Park will host a “Wings in the Park” event. Open to all ages, the event will feature activities designed to foster education about pollinators in the ecosystem.

The event will run until 3 p.m., and admission is free.

Sunday, July 24

1 p.m. — Centred Outdoors will host a guided tour at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. of the Tom Tudek Memorial Park. Attendees will have the chance to tour the Snetsinger Butterfly Garden.

Admission to this event is free.

4:30 p.m. — Tussey Mountain will host “Cabinet” at the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE