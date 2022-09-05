Homesickness, cultural shock, language barriers and intense search for visa-sponsored jobs are some of the problems international students, like Renata Daou, deal with daily.

As Daou (senior-international politics and broadcast journalism) enters her last year as a college student, she said she’s not having the best luck with the job market.

“With the student visa, with my program, I only have one year of [Optional Practical Training], so we can work one year without having to request an actual work visa,” Daou said. “[When] applying for full-time jobs here in the U.S., the vast majority [of companies] will not take international students because of that — because they don’t want to sponsor the visa.”

Daou, who’s originally from Manaus, Brazil, said the job search has taken a toll on her.

“It’s making me very stressed at the moment because I’m trying to get a job, and I cannot get a job,” she said.

For Jaehyeok “Justin” Lee, freshman year at Penn State was “not an easy year.”

“Penn State is a very diverse school, but it’s still a foreign university to us. A lot of people [are] new to the language and culture,” Lee (sophomore-business management) said.

Originally from Korea, where he said mental health issues are treated lightly or often ignored, Lee recognizes the need to address stress and mental health problems in a timely manner.

“[In Korea], a few years ago, it wasn’t really [an] issue, people would just ignore it. But, in recent years, due to COVID… it’s been more of an issue,” Lee said. “Penn State has really good resources to fight mental [health] problems, but you learn to adapt, you learn to make new friends.”

Lee also said he thinks cultural differences might be one of the main reasons why international students are hesitant to seek mental health support in the U.S.

Rugved Kore agreed and said his first experience seeking mental health treatment at Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services “didn’t really help much.”

Kore (graduate-architectural engineering) said the therapist treating him felt as though they were just going through a “checklist.”

“The therapist [to me] felt like they’re doing their job, but they were not really being there. That was my experience, which might not be the same for everyone,” Kore said. “[So] the second time, I decided I should look for an Indian therapist who knows Indian culture a little bit.”

Similar to Korea, India doesn’t address mental health problems, Kore said, because the issues are not taught in the Indian education system.

“One of the main reasons I initially did not reach out is because we came from a background [where] mental health is not that big of a problem,” Kore said. “People don’t really address mental health problems as health problems.”

Kore said he notices most of the international students who come from countries that stigmatize these issues don’t know that mental health needs to be addressed.

“It’s their mindset,” Kore said. “[They think] it’s something that will get better over time.”

Daou said international students get used to carrying their issues with them throughout school instead of addressing them.

“Toward the end of college, [international students] are already used to the whole pace of being away from family and friends, so I wouldn’t say they’re better mentally, I would say they’re more used to whatever is troubling them,” Daou said. “They’re just brushing it off.”

An international student from Taiwan and a counselor at Centre Helps, Hsiao-Han “Jess” Chang knows the struggle of finding the appropriate resources to treat mental health for certain groups of students.

“I think culture plays a huge role,” Chang (senior-psychology) said. “I think people automatically assume that everyone can speak English fluently.”

Despite the lack of catered resources for international students, Chang said Centre Helps’ operating model could be helpful for her country.

“Centre Helps, this whole concept is a really good idea that I would really want to take back to my home country. [Taiwan] doesn’t really have anything like this 24/7 hotline because all we have is just specifically suicide hotlines,” Chang said.

Chang’s co-worker and Centre Helps counselor Jayden Odum said the organization provides short-term emotional support and basic needs case management. Even though these services aren’t exactly tailored to international students’ needs, these resources are helpful to clients “in a number of ways.”

“Initially, I just wanted the experience of counseling and the training that came with it. But as I completed my training, I learned about the impact we really have on the community,” Odum (sophomore-psychology) said. “So many individuals, not only in the State College area but the whole country, go through so much, and it feels amazing to say I can be there for them during their darkest days.”

Kore said he believes CAPS is doing a good job in terms of bringing awareness to the available resources; however, there is still room for improvement.

“Not every person around me knows about CAPS. Some people know there’s something out there on campus that [they] can look up, but they don’t know how to find it,” Kore said. “It’s pretty good, but they can do more.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

CATA Bus announces Game Day Shuttle routes CATA Bus announced its two Game Day Shuttle routes, serving downtown State College, Hills Pl…