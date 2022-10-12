Penn State football isn’t just profitable for the university — people involved in ticket gouging can make some extra cash, according to some students.

When only 21,000 tickets are sold to a campus of over 40,000 students, some said there’s a high demand for the resale of student tickets.

Students, who said they resell their tickets, are able to make a large profit through price gouging.

Students bought their 2022 student section tickets for $246, covering seven home games.

While some respect this as a smart business strategy, other Penn State students said the prices at which people try to resell tickets are too high.

Andrew Custer said ticket gouging can get “pretty aggressive.”

Custer (sophomore-finance) said he’s seen resales at “crazy” prices — sometimes reaching over $200, especially highly attended games like the White Out.

While Custer said he thinks it’s fine to raise prices when reselling a normal ticket, he believes gouging often gets “out of hand.”

“You can pay for the whole season ticket pass [for] cheaper than one ticket to the White Out,” Custer said.

Rachel Schweid agreed that the prices at which people try to resell can get way too high.

Schweid (freshman-communications) said she feels bad that tickets get resold for so much, noting one girl tried to sell her friend a White Out ticket for $600.

“Why do that?” Schweid said. “It’s unnecessary.”

Ryan Ott said while resale is fine in some instances, some people get carried away.

“If you’re buying them solely just to sell them for a lot of money and have no intention of going to the games, then I think that’s wrong,” Ott (freshman-management) said.

Although some students don’t agree with price gouging, they realize that it’s hard to prevent.

Alex Grosso said while it’s smart for the students profiting, it’s annoying for everyone trying to buy a ticket.

However, Grosso (freshman-communications) said she believes the university is not responsible for handling this issue.

“It’s not really their problem,” Grosso said.

Jack Dembrak said he thinks that reselling for higher prices is fine, but it’s important for there to be “safe avenues” for people to buy and sell tickets to avoid scamming.

Dembrak (junior-risk management) took initiative, responding to this scamming concern by starting his own platform for student ticket resales called PSU Student Ticket Marketplace.

Promoted by word of mouth and flyers around campus, Dembrak said his platform has grown from 200 to nearly 700 students since last year.

Growing up with Penn State alumni as parents, Dembrak has always been a huge football fan. When he wasn’t quick enough to get student tickets his freshman year, he had to resort to platforms, like GroupMe, to try and buy tickets off of other students.

He created a Discord server with different channels to organize the ticket resales of each game.

Dembrak cross-checks the student information, ensuring it remains confidential. The platform allows students the option of joining as a verified seller, as long as they provide a picture of their student ID, their name and their email.

Andrew Delaney said he thinks it would be hard for the university to control the resale of tickets.

Although Delaney (junior-management) said he sold most of his own tickets for a low price, he thinks for games with a higher demand, it’s perfectly normal for some students to want to sell them for a higher price.

“Games like Ohio State or the White Out are sold for higher, but they have more demand,” Delaney said. “If people weren't willing to pay that much, then you wouldn't get that much.”

