Editor’s Note: Some of the names in this story have been changed to protect the identities of the individuals involved. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact checking these individuals exist.

On Monday, hundreds of Penn State students gathered outside the Thomas Building to protest an event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein called “Stand Back and Stand By” — a “politically provocative comedy night.”

The event hosted by Uncensored America was canceled due the “threat of escalating violence,” according to Penn State University Police.

“This is supposed to be a ‘We Are’ community — it's feeling like an ‘I am’ community,” Jason, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “As a Black student, I shouldn’t have to worry about going outside, and my rights are being questioned. That's not right.”

The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity hosted the protest at 6 p.m., and during the protest, there were reports of the use of pepper spray in the crowd. The group had previously started a petition demanding Penn State’s administration deny Uncensored America permission to sponsor and platform McInnes, as well as go to court if it has to in order to uninvite him.

SCDS is not a registered Penn State organization, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

“You know the Proud Boys came over, and they maced me for no reason — no reason at all,” one anonymous protester Adam said. “No one touched anyone, and the guy just opened up his can of mace and started spraying everywhere. He got me and a bunch of girls.”

Protester Jaida Copeland said she believes a policeman “started spraying the area” in front of Thomas Building where she and other protesters were gathered, eventually hitting her in the eyes, mouth and the rest of her face.

“Since Penn State is a school for diversity and inclusion, it really upset me that the police weren’t on our side for that, considering that no one was being violent at the time,” Copeland (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Earlier in the evening, Stein walked around the outside of the Thomas Building.

“I hope that I can actually wake some people up to realize the world we live in is a world of lies,” Stein said. “All these people are misled to believe I’m some bad guy.”

However, Penn State University Police and Public Safety denied being involved in these incidents via Twitter.

The protester felt that being there was “what's right,” and other protesters echoed that statement.

“Doing something is better than doing nothing because if the school is going to do nothing then the students need to say something,” Sally, a protester who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Protesters standing near the barricade of police horses said they were “unhappy” by the Uncensored America event.

“Much like the s--- all over the ground, it’s a load of horse s---,” Tim, another anonymous protester, said in response to Uncensored America’s event.

For some students, they said the event hurt the Penn State community.

“I just think it's crazy you got people macing children, people who are trying to get an education. That's a disruption to what we hold dear here at Penn State,” Todd, an anonymous protester, said.

Penn State's Student Fee Board said it plans to release a letter, "Moving Forward: Where the Lines are Drawn and How to Cross Them," to explain why Gavin McInnes and others with similar ideals are allowed to speak on campus.

Another protester, who wished to remain anonymous, carrying a “We Protect Us” sign said they were “more scared than angry” showing up to this protest.

“Admin isn’t protecting us, and they’re still willing to host neo-Nazis,” they said. “Speaking as a gay and trans person… I was afraid going to this event… but going here brings me hope knowing that people want to stand up to this and people want to protect other students.”

John, a protester who’s name has been changed to protect his identity, said he was there to just watch the protest, and he wasn’t “a fan of either side.”

“I didn't expect it to get this bad,” John said. “There [were] like 50 people and everyone was just chanting, but now stuff’s actually starting to happen.”

Another student observing the protest that unfolded near the Thomas Building was also surprised by the events.

“I've never really experienced something like this before,” Michael said.

Some protesters said they were outraged at the lack of police response to the alleged macings and dangers posed to students.

Katie, who wished to remain anonymous, said she witnessed a student who was maced in front of police officers.

“There was nothing done whatsoever,” she said. She said “the only advice” police gave was to file a report.

“[It’s] frankly unacceptable,” Katie said. “Especially on campus is meant to be a safe space for students.”

Tina, another anonymous protester, said she tried to warn the police of possible macing, and nothing was done.

“I informed them beforehand that one of the Proud Boys members or someone attending had a bottle of something with a spray at the top,” she said.

At around 7 p.m., Penn State sent out an alert via Twitter telling students to leave the Thomas Building area and calling the protest “an unlawful disturbance.”

However, protester Jonathan Bauman, who works as a research coordinator at the university, carried a sign that said, “We are ashamed, we are unsafe, we are a platform for bigotry and terrorism.”

“I think the reason they didn’t want us to come here was not for our safety, they don’t want us to be here [because we] were witness that they invited terrorists to this campus,” Bauman said. “That’s why they’re trying to get us over in the [HUB-Robeson Center], so we can stay quiet.”

The protesters made their way through campus, passing the HUB, the Willard building and Westgate building with chants, like “no racists, no KKK, no fascists USA.”

As the protests dissipated, police set up an exit for Stein, McInnes and Uncensored America founder Sean Semanko.

Police distracted protesters who were still surrounding the Thomas Building, as Stein, McInnes and Semanko entered a car through the back door. They left, escorted by a police car.

Moments later, a SWAT car pulled into the Thomas Building parking lot telling people to leave the premises.

Other protesters held signs with phrases like “Admin-Klan Go Hand N’ Hand,” “Shut Down Racists” and “Make Racists Afraid Again.”

Student Jasmine Garbison said she believes Penn State can support these protest efforts by not allowing speakers with white supremacist ideologies on campus.

“We hate pigs; we hate racists; we hate fascists,” Garbison (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

