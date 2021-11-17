You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Theta Delta Chi fraternity placed on interim suspension following alleged misconduct

A Walk Around Campus, Steeple of Old Main

The steeple of Old Main peeps over the top of the Pond Laboratory on Penn State's University Park, Pa. campus on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. On sunny days, the southward path beginning at the Forum Building offers scenic views of the surrounding valley and mountains.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The Sigma Triton Chapter of Theta Delta Chi fraternity was placed on interim suspension Nov. 9, following allegations of “serious misconduct,” according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

Penn State Student Affairs placed the suspension on the fraternity while the Office of Student Conduct can investigate the allegations, according to Powers.

During the suspension Theta Delta Chi loses all privileges granted to recognized student organizations at Penn State and its national organization has been notified, Powers said via email.

Recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide events and hosting social events are all included in the privileges revoked, according to Powers.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters