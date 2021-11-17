Theta Delta Chi fraternity placed on interim suspension following alleged misconduct

The Sigma Triton Chapter of Theta Delta Chi fraternity was placed on interim suspension Nov. 9, following allegations of “serious misconduct,” according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

Penn State Student Affairs placed the suspension on the fraternity while the Office of Student Conduct can investigate the allegations, according to Powers.

During the suspension Theta Delta Chi loses all privileges granted to recognized student organizations at Penn State and its national organization has been notified, Powers said via email.

Recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide events and hosting social events are all included in the privileges revoked, according to Powers.

