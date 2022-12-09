To be the Nittany Lion at Penn State, one might think lots of experience is necessary. But for Michael McDermott, who recently revealed himself as the Nittany Lion, he said his high school didn’t have a mascot.

McDermott (senior-psychology), who started his career as the mascot in 2020, said he had never previously been interested in becoming the Nittany Lion, but he always knew he was going to Penn State.

From Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, McDermott had gone to high school with Zach Sowa, the Nittany Lion before him. McDermott said he connected with Sowa over time, influencing his interest in becoming the mascot.

As Sowa wrapped up his time as the mascot, McDermott said he decided to try out for the job for fun, but when he put on the suit, he became “amped up.”

“That’s when I was like, ‘OK, why does this feel so natural?’” McDermott said. “That’s when I kinda knew, and it was just a matter of making sure that I did what I had to do to win.”

Once McDermott was chosen, he shadowed Sowa through the rest of the semester, videotaping and taking notes for when he began his tenure after Sowa’s last event — THON 2020.

“It just turned out that he was the best, and we’re so glad for that because he’s an incredible Lion,” Sowa said. “He’s got a knack for performance.”

But soon after McDermott became the Nittany Lion, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and McDermott said he went from “such a high” to “everything crashing down.”

“The problem with that was it was really emotionally draining because the whole thing with the Lion is I’m always looking to entertain, always looking to be goofy,” McDermott said. “But when you’re not getting that feedback from a person, it’s hard to keep going.”

To work around the pandemic, McDermott said he hosted Facebook live videos as the Nittany Lion, like yoga classes or cooking shows, to give the alumni something to see while receiving news about the pandemic.

“I don't think I can overstate how difficult that is — when you don't have the kind of reaction to your performance,” Sowa said. “I mean, we had many conversations just about how basically everything amazing about being the Lion was taken away, but everything difficult about being the Lion is still there. So I can't believe how well [of] a job he did during the course of that really difficult time.”

Once campus started to go back to normal, McDermott said he became “really busy.”

Involved in Penn State Army ROTC, McDermott said he had days when he balanced multiple events as the Nittany Lion all over town, his academic work and activities with his ROTC friends.

During his junior year alone, McDermott said he went to a jungle warfare school in Hawaii and an army training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and then immediately had to fly out to Nashville to film a commercial as the Nittany Lion for ESPN.

When it came to the skits the Nittany Lion performed at football games, McDermott said he organized them himself.

His favorite skit was one where he pretended to be Ferris Bueller, a skit he planned before he had the job as the mascot and gave him goosebumps performing in the moment.

“It is an insane feeling — having 100,000 fans at your fingertips and that you have the ability to make them say stuff,” McDermott said. “I just love to dance and perform.”

Another aspect of the job McDermott said he loves is interacting with alumni.

“It’s the most powerful feeling in the world — it gets me emotional just thinking about it,” McDermott said. “The fact that I’m allowed to take part in making that just by representing Penn State as the Lion, it’s just incredible.”

However, McDermott said his favorite experience as the Nittany Lion will always be THON.

“You’re changing someone’s life by just taking a picture or being in their presence,” McDermott said. “It doesn’t even have to be me that’s doing it, it’s the Lion that’s doing it — that’s the spectacle.”

For THON 2023, McDermott said he plans on carrying the tradition that Sowa set by applying to become an independent dancer couple with the mic man, Niko Marsh.

“We realized through going to all of these events and meeting people, we’re also well-connected with alumni, family and friends, and we thought we’d have a great platform to reach a wider audience than most independent couples would,” Marsh (senior-marketing) said.

McDermott and Marsh have connected through working at events together, and Marsh said they’ve become “best friends” because of it.

“It’s really admirable how much work he puts in throughout the week into the final project on the weekends,” Marsh said. “Being the Nittany Lion, you have to be very dedicated to the school to the best of your ability, which I thought he did a phenomenal job of.”

Sowa said when choosing the Nittany Lion, they look for a person who can represent “a symbol of our best,” and McDermott did a “fantastic” job at it.

“I think one of the best parts is that they don’t know it’s me,” McDermott said. “Like if you were to see me at a bar, I’m not going to be on the dance floor. Everybody tells me, ‘You’re such a good dancer,’ and I’m like, ‘No, the suit just gives me powers.’”

