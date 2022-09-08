For Penn State student Sarah Chormanski, majoring in the STEM field has “been a struggle.”

Chormanski (senior-wildlife and fisheries science) said she’s taken “all the basic chemistries,” along with business calculus 1 and 2, and “all of the biologies from levels 100 to 400.”

Compared to other courses, Chormanski said she finds the STEM courses “incredibly challenging.”

“I think because the answers in lots of STEM classes are very objective, there’s one way to do [the problem], and there’s one answer you are going to get,” Chormanski said. “So if you don’t know the steps to a problem or how to solve it, it can be really challenging.”

Outside of class time, Chormanski said she spends four to six hours a day doing school work.

Chormanski said she’s able to balance her school work and social life with “lots of time management and organization.”

Chormanski said she uses lists and calendars to keep track of her work.

“I use multiple calendars to keep track of my academic schedule and my work schedule,” Chormanski said. “I make lots of lists — a daily list, weekly list and long-term goals list.”

In the morning, Chormanski writes down everything she has to do, which “reduces [her] anxiety for the day.”

“I pick things off my list based on priority and how easily they are done,” Chormanski said.

Chormanski also learned a “rule” her freshman year of college to help prioritize her work.

“If a task takes five minutes, do it right then and there. If it takes 30 minutes, do it some time that day. And if it takes more than an hour, plan it for sometime that week,” Chormanski said.

Chormanski said she “sticks by that” — if it’s a small task, she will just “get it done.”

“I get it out of the way and off my mind so I can focus on bigger tasks,” Chormanski said.

Another aspect that helps Chormanski lessen her stress and anxiety is time management.

“I set lots of timers when I am studying — an hour or 30-minute timer — and I work during that period, then I have my phone time,” Chormanski said.

Even with tactics to help reduce stress and anxiety levels, majoring in STEM has still made an impact on Chormanski’s mental health.

“I think my freshman and sophomore year I wasn’t really burnt out, and every summer or winter break I had, I could recover,” Chormanski said. “But over time, I was just completely done, frustrated with work and the workload — my exams became way more open-ended, so I would go through burnout and then not recover from that burnout. That was really hard.”

Chormanski said she “always felt frustrated” in some of her chemistry and math classes because “everyone seemed to be grasping a topic” while she “wasn’t.”

“I think that really affected my mental health,” Chormanski said. “Just bringing my self-esteem down, my confidence and just myself on an intellectual level.”

Chormanski said “just being burnt out” has made its impact on her mental health.

“They are hard classes, so you have to put in time and effort every day,” Chormanski said. “And if there is one day that I am not feeling up for it, then that means I have to work twice as hard the next day.”

Chormanski said that it’s “degrading” to her self-esteem, too.

To cope with the impacts STEM courses can have on her mental health, Chormanski said she “talks to people about it.”

Chormanski said she doesn’t talk to anyone “professional” but believes it’s “really important” to talk to people about “what you are going through.”

“I am pretty transparent with my family and close friends, and even people at my work,” Chormanski said.

Chormanski explained that she’s not looking for a “solution to cope” with what she’s dealing with, but just talking about it “relieves some of the stress” she has. Chormanski thinks it's “important” for others to talk to “whoever they are comfortable talking to.”

“It might be a professional, it might be family or a close friend,” Chormanski said.

Even with the toll it can take on mental health, Chormanski said she has “no regrets” for majoring in the STEM field. Although, she said “putting mental health first should apply to literally everyone, not just people in the STEM field.”

“It is important to know that burnout is real, and stress and anxiety is real. If you don’t cope with it and deal with it, then it is just going to build up — and that is going to affect your academic performance,” Chormanski said.

Chormanski said she wants others majoring in the STEM field to know if they want to “excel,” it’s important to “take care of your mind and body” and to put that “first.”

Taylor Hucke said there’s a “significant difference” between STEM classes and other courses.

Hucke (senior-biobehavioral health) said she spends about “four hours per day” on homework. She “prioritizes” her school work and writes out her assignments for the week to stay organized.

“Keeping an agenda and to-do list is a very big thing for me,” Hucke said.

Hucke said that majoring in the STEM field was “hard to get used to.”

“It was a lot of stress — but I learned how to study and prioritize and organize everything,” Hucke said.

Hucke said she needs to “make sure she works out on a daily basis” to “reduce” her stress levels and keep her mental health stable.

To ensure that her mental health remains adequate, Hucke doesn’t do any school work on Saturdays.

“On Saturdays, I do not do any school work. I give myself that whole day to hang out with friends and recoup and just relax,” Hucke said.

While majoring in STEM comes with stress and anxiety, Hucke said she “wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

“It is so much work that you need to enjoy what you are doing because you are spending so much time, effort and energy [with] it,” Hucke said.

Hucke would like other STEM students to know that they shouldn’t “be surprised” if they need to ask for an “extension and explain their situation.”

“It is OK to ask for help from professors — they understand that college is hard, they are humans, too,” Hucke said.

For Lea Zmurko, STEM courses feel like learning a “foreign language” the “further you go” into the courses.

Zmurko (junior-meteorology and atmospheric science) said STEM courses are “less of your opinion and more of understanding concepts and fundamental ideas in theorems.”

“I always say, ‘I sit in my class and none of my notes are in English, they are all in numbers, Greek letters and mathematical signs,’” Zmurko said.

In terms of course work, Zmurko said professors tell students the workload is “about four hours per class per week,” although Zmurko said it can sometimes be more like “six to eight.”

“Some days it's hard, some days it's really hard. I definitely think having brain breaks and maybe catching up with friends for lunch or going and doing workout classes with friends [helps] — something that is productive with people that you want to spend time with,” Zmurko said.

Zmurko said sometimes students just “need a break,” and it comes down to “closing the laptop for the night.”

“If you do that, it means you are waking up twice as early the next morning to do what you have pushed off,” Zmurko said. “It's a balance of [whether] it’s either going to be a late night or an early morning.”

Zmurko said majoring in the STEM field has made her “tougher.”

“You get lots of comments, especially being a woman in STEM, and they don’t stop,” Zmurko said. “You grow accustomed to them and learn how to respond respectfully.”

To help cope with stress and anxiety, Zmurko likes to “do something repetitive” to let her mind “wander.”

“Like go on a walk, run or do a spin class,” Zmurko said.

Another tip Zmurko has to offer for STEM students is to make sure they have a class in their schedules that’s not STEM related.

“That way at least every week, there are two or three days where you are sitting in a class that is not math, not science, not engineering — don’t overwork yourself with just STEM,” Zmurko said. “It is good to have a change of pace.”

In the end, Zmurko said when it comes to majoring in the STEM field, she has “no regrets.”