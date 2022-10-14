The State Theatre in downtown State College was first opened in 1938 by the Warner Bros. As years passed, the theater began to decline and closed its doors in 2001 — until some “dedicated” community members envisioned a “new life” and ensured that the theater would stay.

Now, the theater hosts local artists, national acts and different productions.

“They really do just about anything that a theater can do,” Molly Countermine said.

Countermine, an associate teaching professor of human development and family studies, said she’s a musician and has performed at the theater “at least a dozen times.”

“Even though it's a small theater, it's a beautiful, old theater, and the acoustics are amazing, the lighting is amazing and the sound systems are amazing,” Countermine said. “So [people] really get this kind of top-notch theater experience in the middle of a small town.”

The Attic is located upstairs, where smaller shows can take place.

“It's a little space above the lobby where they have intimate little concerts,” Countermine said. “I have done a couple [performances] there.”

Countermine said The State Theatre brings back the “nostalgia of what theater has always felt like.”

“They have a little bar up front where they will sell local beer and wine. They pop popcorn,” Countermine said. “There's a balcony if people want to sit up on the balcony, the seating is really comfortable — it's just a beautiful space.”

Countermine described the energy of the theater as a “buzz” with people who are “excited” to see art and music.

Although, Countermine said she “thinks” the theater is still “trying to recover” from the pandemic.

“I think just like any local theater, they have struggled with finding the right acts to get in there that are going to get the most people into the theater — some shows will sell out, some won’t,” Countermine said.

Daniel Culpepper, the box office manager, said business at the theater has been “a slow trend back to normalcy,” following the pandemic.

Although now, Culpepper said he’s “definitely been starting to see some familiar faces” coming back out to events.

“I think this is a tough business to be in, in general, but it's one of those businesses that you don't necessarily do for money — you do it for what the community needs,” Culpepper said.

According to Culpepper, there are “not many places” like the theater in this area.

“There's not too many other types of environments that bring the diversity of people together that we will see here at the theater,” Culpepper said. “The State Theatre is one of the first and foremost visible arts and cultural entertainment places that most people think of in State College.”

Culpepper said the energy of the theater during a sold-out show is “hard to put into words.”

“When you get to talking to people on these nights or coming to some of these shows, sometimes I will talk to people that travel from the other side of the country to come see artists performing here,” Culpepper said.

Culpepper said it’s “interesting” to think how far people will go to see “something special to them.”

The theater has seating for 554 people, although it can make exceptions for sold-out shows, he said.

“We can do a little extra seating, [for sold-out shows], I think we can seat up to 590 [people].”

Culpepper said the theater will have some “awesome shows” coming this fall — “there’s something on our calendar for everybody.”

For John Rattie, general and production manager, The State Theatre is currently “growth focused.”

“[Working at the theater] has been a great experience,” Rattie said. “[We’re] very positive and very hopeful for the future — things are constantly moving in a positive direction, and more people are paying attention as we come out of the pandemic.”

Rattie said he thinks the theater is an important part of the community and helps in getting people to “want to like new music or adventure into new things.”

“I think the art culture in State College kind of needs a boost, and we have to figure out how to do that,” Rattie said. “And when I [say] we, [I mean] not just The State Theatre, but all of the artistic people in town.”

Rattie said the pandemic was like a “light switch,” one that hasn’t been turned “back on.”

“It's constantly moving forward, it's constantly getting back, but the pace isn't there yet,” Rattie said. “[The theater] has to grow back into what it was.”

But the theater and its “high energy” continues to serve as a landmark in downtown State College.

“It's a little hidden gem in the middle of downtown State College,” Countermine said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE