The Borough of State College plans to celebrate the 20th Commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001, through locally planned events to remember the fallen and recognize first responders in the community today, according to a release.

On Thursday, American Flag banners will be hung by the Borough throughout Downtown State College, the release said. The Municipal Building will also be illuminated in patriotic colors, which will stay present throughout the weekend.

According to the release, the State College Police Department’s minute of the week on Facebook and Twitter will be in dedication to first responders — those who sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11 and those serving the community today.

The release also said State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli plans to release a proclamation via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of those who lost their lives and to celebrate the local first responders.

All event updates will be posted on the Borough’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

